Q4 result: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Netweb Technologies among 26 firms on May 2

Avenue Supermarts, Kotak Mahindra Bank, APL Apollo Tubes, Netweb Technologies India, IKIO Technologies, India Shelter Finance Corporation, LG Balakrishnan & Bros, and Bhageria Industries are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Epigral, Kanpur Plastipack, Omax Autos, SMC Global Securities, Swastika Investmart, Mitsu Chem Plast, Nitta Gelatin India, Galaxy Bearings, and Nila Infrastructures.

Jindal Steel Q4 result highlights

Jindal Steel and Power reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,041 crore for Q4FY26, driven by higher revenues backed by record sales. The company had posted a loss of ₹304 crore in the year-ago quarter.

ALSO READ: Jindal Steel turns profitable with over ₹1,000 crore net profit in Q4 Total income rose 25 per cent year-on-year to ₹16,484.28 crore during the January–March period, compared with ₹13,254.94 crore in Q4FY25. On a sequential basis, net profit surged over fivefold from ₹189 crore in the October–December quarter. For FY26, net profit increased around 20 per cent to ₹3,361 crore, up from ₹2,846 crore in the previous financial year. Market highlights Indian stock markets remained closed on Friday on account of Maharashtra Day. All trading and settlement activities on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), including equities, equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and interest rate derivatives, were suspended for the day.

The commodity derivatives segment was closed during the morning session (9 am to 5 pm) but remained open for the evening session (5 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm). Earlier on April 30, the Nifty50 and the Sensex ended lower , weighed down by a sharp rise in oil prices amid the US-Iran standoff. The Nifty50 declined 180.10 points, or 0.74 per cent, to close at 23,997.55, while the Sensex fell 582.86 points, or 0.75 per cent, to settle at 76,913.50. Now, both NSE and BSE will resume trading on May 4, 2026. List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 2