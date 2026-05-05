Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q4 result: L&T, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Punjab National Bank, 60 more on May 5

Q4 result: L&T, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Punjab National Bank, 60 more on May 5

Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Ajanta Pharma, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, SRF, United Breweries, Shoppers Stop and Raymond are also to release their January-March earnings today

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty50, signalled a weak start, trading over 100 points lower amid negative global cues
Apexa Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 8:48 AM IST
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Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Marico, Coforge, Ajanta Pharma, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, SRF, United Breweries, Shoppers Stop, and Raymond are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).
 
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Poonawalla Fincorp, Punjab National Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Aadhar Housing Finance, AAVAS Financiers, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, PTC India Financial Services, and Lloyds Metals and Energy.
 
Larsen and Toubro Q4 results preview
 
Larsen & Toubro is expected to report steady revenue growth in Q4FY26, supported by a strong order book and healthy execution, though profit growth may remain muted due to margin pressures and project disruptions.
 
Brokerages estimate net profit at ₹5,501.73 crore, largely flat year-on-year compared with ₹5,497 crore, but up around 71 per cent sequentially from ₹3,215.11 crore. 
  Revenue from the capital goods segment is projected to rise about 12.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹83,830 crore, and grow 17.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter from ₹71,449.70 crore.
 
Ambuja Cements Q4 result highlights
 
Ambuja Cements reported a 78.5 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,830.2 crore for Q4FY26, largely driven by tax credits exceeding ₹1,300 crore. The company also indicated that its capacity expansion timeline will be delayed by one to two years to better align with delivery schedules and returns.
 
The Adani Group-owned firm’s reported profit was boosted by one-off tax adjustments, including a net deferred tax credit of ₹604 crore and a reversal of income-tax provisions worth ₹761 crore. 
  Adjusting for these exceptional items, normalised profit stood at ₹569 crore, significantly lower than the reported profit after tax of ₹1,857 crore.
 
Market highlights
 
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty50, signalled a weak start, trading over 100 points lower amid negative global cues. The futures were quoted at 24,041, down 165 points, or 0.68 per cent.
 
Geopolitical tensions escalated after the US and Iran reportedly exchanged fire near the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns that the conflict could persist longer and weigh on global growth. 
  Adding to the uncertainty, Iran launched missile and drone strikes on the UAE and reportedly targeted a South Korean cargo vessel near the strait.
 
In the Asia-Pacific region, most markets remained shut for holidays, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined over 1 per cent.

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List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 5
  1. Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd
  2. AAVAS Financiers Ltd
  3. Automobile Corporation of Goa Ltd-$
  4. Aeroflex Industries Ltd
  5. Ajanta Pharma Ltd
  6. Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd-$
  7. Amerise Biosciences Ltd
  8. Amraworld Agrico Ltd
  9. Blue Coast Hotels Ltd
  10. B-Right Realestate Ltd
  11. Carnation Industries Ltd
  12. CFF Fluid Control Ltd
  13. Cigniti Technologies Ltd
  14. Coforge Ltd
  15. Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd
  16. DCW Ltd
  17. Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd-$
  18. GNG Electronics Ltd
  19. Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  20. Exxaro Tiles Ltd
  21. Foseco Crucible (India) Ltd
  22. Gallantt Ispat Ltd
  23. GHCL Ltd
  24. Ginni Filaments Ltd
  25. Gravity India Ltd-$
  26. Hero MotoCorp Ltd
  27. Integra Switchgear Ltd
  28. Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd
  29. Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  30. Kartik Investments Trust Ltd
  31. Kisan Mouldings Ltd-$
  32. Kriti Industries India Ltd-$
  33. Kriti Nutrients Ltd
  34. La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd
  35. Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd
  36. Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd
  37. Larsen & Toubro Ltd
  38. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
  39. Mafatlal Industries Ltd-$
  40. Marico Ltd
  41. Onward Technologies Ltd
  42. Paushak Ltd
  43. Premier Energy and Infrastructure Ltd
  44. PTC India Financial Services Ltd
  45. Punjab National Bank
  46. Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd
  47. Primo Chemicals Ltd
  48. Raymond Ltd
  49. Raymond Realty Ltd
  50. Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  51. Sayaji Industries Ltd
  52. Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Ltd
  53. Shankara Building Products Ltd
  54. Shanthi Gears Ltd
  55. Sharp Investments Ltd
  56. Shilchar Technologies Ltd
  57. Shoppers Stop Ltd
  58. S.J.S. Enterprises Ltd
  59. Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd
  60. SRF Ltd
  61. Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd
  62. Transchem Ltd-$
  63. United Breweries Ltd-$
  64. Voltamp Transformers Ltd
 
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Topics :Q4 ResultsLarsen and ToubroM&MMahindra GroupHero MotoCorpBS Web Reports

First Published: May 05 2026 | 8:47 AM IST

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