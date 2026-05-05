Q4 result: L&T, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Punjab National Bank, 60 more on May 5

Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Marico, Coforge, Ajanta Pharma, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, SRF, United Breweries, Shoppers Stop, and Raymond are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Poonawalla Fincorp, Punjab National Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Aadhar Housing Finance, AAVAS Financiers, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, PTC India Financial Services, and Lloyds Metals and Energy.

Larsen and Toubro Q4 results preview

Brokerages estimate net profit at ₹5,501.73 crore, largely flat year-on-year compared with ₹5,497 crore, but up around 71 per cent sequentially from ₹3,215.11 crore. ALSO READ: L&T Q4 preview: Profit may stay flat despite revenue growth; here's why Revenue from the capital goods segment is projected to rise about 12.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹83,830 crore, and grow 17.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter from ₹71,449.70 crore. Ambuja Cements Q4 result highlights Ambuja Cements reported a 78.5 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,830.2 crore for Q4FY26, largely driven by tax credits exceeding ₹1,300 crore. The company also indicated that its capacity expansion timeline will be delayed by one to two years to better align with delivery schedules and returns.

The Adani Group-owned firm’s reported profit was boosted by one-off tax adjustments, including a net deferred tax credit of ₹604 crore and a reversal of income-tax provisions worth ₹761 crore. ALSO READ: Ambuja Cements' Q4 results: Net profit jumps 78.5% aided by one-offs Adjusting for these exceptional items, normalised profit stood at ₹569 crore, significantly lower than the reported profit after tax of ₹1,857 crore. Market highlights The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty50, signalled a weak start, trading over 100 points lower amid negative global cues. The futures were quoted at 24,041, down 165 points, or 0.68 per cent.

Geopolitical tensions escalated after the US and Iran reportedly exchanged fire near the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns that the conflict could persist longer and weigh on global growth. ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today: L&T, Tata Tech, M&M, BHEL, Hero MotoCorp, Coforge Adding to the uncertainty, Iran launched missile and drone strikes on the UAE and reportedly targeted a South Korean cargo vessel near the strait. In the Asia-Pacific region, most markets remained shut for holidays, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined over 1 per cent. Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 5