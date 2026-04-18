Q4 result today: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Network 18 among 11 firms on Apr 18

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Network 18 Media & Investments, Yes Bank, Mangalam Global Enterprise, and Suryachakra Power Corporation are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Dolphin Kitchen Utensils and Appliances, Bansisons Tea Industries, Virgo Global, Nilachal Refractories, and Punctual Trading.
HDFC Bank Q4 result preview
HDFC Bank is expected to post a steady performance for the March quarter (Q4FY26), with modest growth in profit and net interest income (NII), stable asset quality, and improving momentum in loans and deposits, according to brokerage estimates.
Analysts anticipate a largely stable quarter, with mid-single-digit NII growth and high-single-digit expansion in profit. While loan growth is likely to remain healthy, deposit mobilisation and margin trends will be key areas to watch.
ICICI Bank Q4 result preview
ICICI Bank is likely to deliver a steady operating performance for the March quarter (Q4FY26), though headline profit growth may remain muted due to a higher base and normalisation of provisions, according to analysts.