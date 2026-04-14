Q4 result today: ICICI Prudential, Den Networks among 8 firms on April 14

Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty50, remain closed on April 14, 2026, in observance of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

Trading and settlement activities across the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), including equity, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments, are suspended for the day.

Regular market operations will resume on April 15, 2026.

Share Market highlights from April 13

Dalal Street reeled under pressure on Monday, but at close, the Nifty50 and the Sensex recovered a significant portion of their intraday losses in the latter half of the session, supported by gains in defence stocks. Investors also remained cautious as they monitored the evolving geopolitical situation in West Asia.

The Nifty50 closed down 0.86 per cent, or 207.95 points, at 23,842.65, while the Sensex ended lower by 0.91 per cent, or 702.68 points, at 76,847.57.

Among Nifty50 constituents, HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Bank, and Adani Enterprises emerged as the top gainers.