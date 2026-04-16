Q4 result: Wipro, HDFC AMC, Crisil, Waaree Renewable, 10 more on April 16

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Alok Industries, SG Finserve, Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports), Roselabs Finance, Ganesh Holdings, Vashu Bhagnani Industries, and PAE Ltd.

Wipro Q4 result preview

Wipro’s net profit is estimated at an average of ₹3,438.9 crore, compared with ₹3,569.6 crore a year ago, marking a decline of 3.66 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Sequentially, however, profit after tax (PAT) is expected to rise 2.4 per cent from ₹3,357.47 crore in Q3FY26.

ALSO READ: Wipro Q4 preview: PAT may rise 2% QoQ; Q1 guidance, AI commentary eyed The company’s revenue for the quarter is projected to increase around 7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹24,610.63 crore, on average, from ₹23,058.88 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue is likely to grow 4 per cent from ₹23,586.55 crore in Q3FY26. ICICI Lombard Q4 result highlights ICICI Lombard General Insurance, the largest private sector general insurer, reported a 7.3 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net profit to ₹546.6 crore for Q4FY26, supported by steady premium growth. Net premium written grew 18.36 per cent year-on-year to ₹6,487 crore , while gross written premium rose 16.9 per cent to ₹8,073.7 crore, compared with ₹6,903.94 crore in the year-ago period. Investment income increased 27.41 per cent to ₹796.68 crore.

Excluding crop and mass health segments, GDPI growth stood at 18.4 per cent, outpacing the industry’s 13.3 per cent. Total expenses rose 11.73 per cent year-on-year to ₹6,072.9 crore, while commission expenses increased 18.36 per cent to ₹1,187.57 crore. Market overview for April 16 The GIFT Nifty traded higher, tracking gains in global equities amid rising hopes of a US–Iran truce. The futures were up 66.80 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 24,304.50 around 7:30 am. Asia-Pacific markets advanced on Thursday morning as optimism over a possible peace deal lifted investor sentiment. South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei 225 were up 1.8 per cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively.