Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Hitachi Energy India, Rail Vikas Nigam, Awfis Space Solutions, Campus Activewear, Chemplast Sanmar, Container Corporation of India, Shriram Properties, and NBCC (India) are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26)

Some other firms that will announce their Q4 results today include EL CID Investments, Entero Healthcare Solutions, Federal-Mogul Goetze (India), HeidelbergCement India, IFB Industries, Insolation Energy, Jindal Worldwide, Kerala Ayurveda, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Pine Labs, Poly Medicure, Saksoft, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Suprajit Engineering, Surya Roshni, Suzlon Energy, Taparia Tools, Techno Electric & Engineering Company, Tracxn Technologies, Travel Food Services, and TVS Supply Chain Solutions.

Reliance Infra Q4 results highlights

Reliance Infrastructure reported a 79 per cent decline in profit for Q4FY26 to ₹918 crore, while revenue from operations fell 2.59 per cent to ₹4,001 crore. Total expenses during the quarter rose 12.25 per cent to ₹5,419 crore.

For FY26, the company’s profit declined 41.26 per cent to ₹2,900 crore, while revenue fell 13.35 per cent to ₹20,440 crore.

Total income for the January–March quarter stood at ₹4,154.34 crore, compared with ₹4,268.05 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

Stock Market overview for May 25

The GIFT Nifty signalled a strong start for the Nifty50, tracking upbeat global cues amid growing optimism over a potential US-Iran agreement.

US President Donald Trump said negotiations with Iran were progressing constructively, while also asking US negotiators not to rush into an agreement, stating that time remained on Washington’s side.

READ: Stocks to Watch today: Eicher Motors, NTPC, TVS Motor, Groww, Hindalco Asian markets traded firmly higher on Monday morning, led by Japan’s Nikkei 225, which crossed the 65,000 mark for the first time. The index was up 3.12 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 also advanced 0.36 per cent and 0.86 per cent, respectively.

In the domestic market, the BSE Sensex gained 739.58 points, or 0.98 per cent, to settle at 76,154.93 in the pre-opening session. The NSE Nifty50 rose 220.95 points, or 0.93 per cent, to 23,940.25.

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