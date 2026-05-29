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Q4 results: Asian Paints, IndiGo, Ireda, MMTC and 714 more on May 29

Q4FY26 company results: Firms including NMDC Ltd, Glenmark Pharma, Aegis Logistics, Inox Green Energy Services, Natco Pharma, Olectra Greentech are also to release their January-March earnings today

Q4 results today
The NSE Nifty50 opened with a loss of 5 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 23,902.15, while the BSE Sensex rose 120.71 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 75,988.51 at the start of Friday’s session
Shreya Keshri New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 10:01 AM IST
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Asian Paints, IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation), NMDC Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Ireda, Ipca Laboratories, BEML, Aegis Logistics, Inox Green Energy Services, Natco Pharma, Olectra Greentech, MMTC Limited, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited, JM Financial and Jamna Auto Industries are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26) on Friday.
 
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Gujarat Gas, Rubicon Research, Jyoti CNC Automation, Ingersoll Rand (India), Tega Industries, Concord Biotech, Lumax Auto Technologies, Tilaknagar Industries, Triveni Engineering and Industries, Shreeji Shipping Global, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works,, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, and Premier Explosives.

Ashok Leyland Q4 result

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group, reported its highest-ever fourth-quarter net profit for FY2025-26 at ₹1,405 crore on Thursday, marking a 13 per cent rise from ₹1,246 crore recorded in Q4 of the previous financial year.
 
The company also achieved its strongest-ever performance for both the fourth quarter and the full financial year, posting record quarterly and annual revenue, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation), and net profit figures.
 
Revenue from operations during the quarter climbed 19 per cent to ₹14,160.49 crore. EBITDA for Q4 FY26 stood at ₹2,066 crore, up 15 per cent compared to ₹1,791 crore in the corresponding period last year. Cash generated during the quarter came in at ₹3,280 crore.

GMR Airports Q4 result

GMR Airports Ltd reported a profit of ₹400.49 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, compared with a loss of ₹252.66 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier.
 
According to a regulatory filing, the airport operator’s total income rose to ₹4,042.90 crore in the fourth quarter of FY2025-26 from ₹2,976.76 crore in the same period last year.
 
The company, which operates airports at Delhi, Hyderabad and other cities, also posted a profit of ₹472 crore for the fiscal ended March 2026 -- the first time it has recorded full-year profitability in more than a decade.

Market overview for May 29

The NSE Nifty50 opened with a loss of 5 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 23,902.15, while the BSE Sensex rose 120.71 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 75,988.51 at the start of Friday’s session. Broader markets were positive, with the Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices up 0.29 per cent and 0.27 per cent, respectively, as of 9.17 am.
 
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List of some firms releasing Q4 results today, May 29

  1. Asian Paints
  2. IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation)
  3. National Mineral Development Corporation
  4. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
  5. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
  6. Ipca Laboratories
  7. BEML
  8. Aegis Logistics
  9. Inox Green Energy Services
  10. Natco Pharma
  11. Olectra Greentech
  12. MMTC Limited
  13. Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited
  14. JM Financial
  15. Jamna Auto Industries
  16. Gujarat Gas
  17. Rubicon Research
  18. Jyoti CNC Automation
  19. Ingersoll Rand India
  20. Tega Industries
  21. Concord Biotech
  22. Lumax Auto Technologies
  23. Tilaknagar Industries
  24. Triveni Engineering and Industries
  25. Shreeji Shipping Global
  26. Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals
  27. Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
  28. Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
  29. Premier Explosives
  30. Inox Wind
  31. National Mineral Development Corporation Steel
  32. Swan Energy
  33. Waaree Renewables Technologies
  34. Valor Estate
  35. KNR Constructions
  36. Gufic Biosciences
  37. Bafna Pharmaceuticals
  38. Praveg
  39. Dreamfolks Services
  40. Tasty Bite Eatables
  41. Future Consumer
  42. Steel Strips Wheels
  43. Rushil Decor 
 
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Topics :Q4 ResultsAsian PaintsIndiGoIREDAMMTCBS Web Reports

First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:56 AM IST

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