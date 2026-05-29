Q4 results: Asian Paints, IndiGo, Ireda, MMTC and 714 more on May 29

Asian Paints, IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation), NMDC Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Ireda, Ipca Laboratories, BEML, Aegis Logistics, Inox Green Energy Services, Natco Pharma, Olectra Greentech, MMTC Limited, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited, JM Financial and Jamna Auto Industries are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26) on Friday.

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Gujarat Gas, Rubicon Research, Jyoti CNC Automation, Ingersoll Rand (India), Tega Industries, Concord Biotech, Lumax Auto Technologies, Tilaknagar Industries, Triveni Engineering and Industries, Shreeji Shipping Global, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works,, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, and Premier Explosives.

Ashok Leyland Q4 result Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group, reported its highest-ever fourth-quarter net profit for FY2025-26 at ₹1,405 crore on Thursday, marking a 13 per cent rise from ₹1,246 crore recorded in Q4 of the previous financial year. The company also achieved its strongest-ever performance for both the fourth quarter and the full financial year, posting record quarterly and annual revenue, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation), and net profit figures. Revenue from operations during the quarter climbed 19 per cent to ₹14,160.49 crore. EBITDA for Q4 FY26 stood at ₹2,066 crore, up 15 per cent compared to ₹1,791 crore in the corresponding period last year. Cash generated during the quarter came in at ₹3,280 crore.

GMR Airports Q4 result GMR Airports Ltd reported a profit of ₹400.49 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, compared with a loss of ₹252.66 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier. According to a regulatory filing, the airport operator’s total income rose to ₹4,042.90 crore in the fourth quarter of FY2025-26 from ₹2,976.76 crore in the same period last year. The company, which operates airports at Delhi, Hyderabad and other cities, also posted a profit of ₹472 crore for the fiscal ended March 2026 -- the first time it has recorded full-year profitability in more than a decade.