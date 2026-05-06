Some other firms that will announce their results today include Blue Star, KPIT Technologies, KPI Green Energy, Raymond Lifestyle, Tanfac Industries, and Avalon Technologies.

Marico Q4FY26 result highlights

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹345 crore in the corresponding January–March quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing. Marico, which recorded a 25.7 per cent increase in revenue from operations to ₹13,611 crore for FY26, is now targeting to cross ₹15,000 crore with double-digit revenue growth in the current fiscal.

In the March quarter, consolidated revenue from operations rose 22 per cent to ₹3,333 crore, compared with ₹2,730 crore in the year-ago period. The growth was in line with an underlying volume increase of 9 per cent in the India business and constant currency growth of 19 per cent in the international business, the company said in its earnings statement.