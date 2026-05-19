Q4 results: BEL, BPCL, Mankind Pharma, Karnataka Bank, 122 more on May 19

Bharat Electronics, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Zydus Lifesciences, Mankind Pharma, BASF India, PI Industries, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Bosch Home Comfort India, BLS International Services, and C.E. Info Systems are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).

Some other firms that will announce their results today include PNC Infratech, Fine Organic Industries, Prince Pipes and Fittings, Eureka Forbes, Godawari Power and Ispat, ASK Automotive, Exicom Tele-Systems, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Dhanuka Agritech, Karnataka Bank, Trident, Safari Industries India, HealthCare Global Enterprises, Borosil, J. Kumar Infraprojects, Dynamatic Technologies, Orkla India, and Siyaram Silk Mills.

IGL Q4 result highlights

Indraprastha Gas Ltd reported a 25 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹338.75 crore for Q4FY26, compared with ₹453.21 crore in the year-ago period. The company attributed the decline in profit to higher energy prices amid the ongoing West Asia crisis. ALSO READ: IGL Q4 net profit falls 25% to ₹338.75 crore amid West Asia crisis Revenue from operations, however, rose 5.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,584.58 crore during the quarter, up from ₹4,337.57 crore a year earlier. The board of directors also recommended a final dividend of ₹1.5 per share for FY26, subject to shareholders’ approval.

Stock Market overview for May 19 The Nifty50 and the Sensex traded higher on Tuesday, tracking positive global cues. ALSO READ: Stocks to watch today: Adani stocks, JSW Steel, Indian Oil, Astral, Lupin As of 9:18 am, the Nifty50 was up 87 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 23,726.60, while the Sensex gained 320.09 points, or 0.43 per cent, to trade at 75,651.53. In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices advanced 0.41 per cent and 0.45 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices were raised by 90 paise on Tuesday, marking the second increase in less than a week, as continued hostilities in West Asia disrupted energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.