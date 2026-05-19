Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q4 results: BEL, BPCL, Mankind Pharma, Karnataka Bank, 122 more on May 19

Q4 results: BEL, BPCL, Mankind Pharma, Karnataka Bank, 122 more on May 19

Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Zydus Lifesciences, BASF India, PI Industries, Zee Entertainment, and Bosch Home Comfort India are also to release their January-March earnings today

q4 results today
The Nifty50 and the Sensex traded higher on Tuesday, tracking positive global cues
Apexa Rai New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 9:29 AM IST
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Bharat Electronics, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Zydus Lifesciences, Mankind Pharma, BASF India, PI Industries, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Bosch Home Comfort India, BLS International Services, and C.E. Info Systems are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).
 
Some other firms that will announce their results today include PNC Infratech, Fine Organic Industries, Prince Pipes and Fittings, Eureka Forbes, Godawari Power and Ispat, ASK Automotive, Exicom Tele-Systems, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Dhanuka Agritech, Karnataka Bank, Trident, Safari Industries India, HealthCare Global Enterprises, Borosil, J. Kumar Infraprojects, Dynamatic Technologies, Orkla India, and Siyaram Silk Mills.
 
IGL Q4 result highlights
 
Indraprastha Gas Ltd reported a 25 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹338.75 crore for Q4FY26, compared with ₹453.21 crore in the year-ago period.
 
The company attributed the decline in profit to higher energy prices amid the ongoing West Asia crisis. 
Revenue from operations, however, rose 5.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,584.58 crore during the quarter, up from ₹4,337.57 crore a year earlier.
 
The board of directors also recommended a final dividend of ₹1.5 per share for FY26, subject to shareholders’ approval.
 
Stock Market overview for May 19 
The Nifty50 and the Sensex traded higher on Tuesday, tracking positive global cues. 
As of 9:18 am, the Nifty50 was up 87 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 23,726.60, while the Sensex gained 320.09 points, or 0.43 per cent, to trade at 75,651.53. 
  In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices advanced 0.41 per cent and 0.45 per cent, respectively.
Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices were raised by 90 paise on Tuesday, marking the second increase in less than a week, as continued hostilities in West Asia disrupted energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. 
On the global front, US President Donald Trump said a planned military strike had been called off following requests from other Middle Eastern nations. He added that a deal acceptable to the US and countries in West Asia would be reached, and that it would ensure there are no nuclear weapons involved.

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List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 19
  1. Ace Alpha Tech Ltd
  2. Adcounty Media India Ltd
  3. Advent Hotels International Ltd
  4. Alembic Ltd
  5. Amanta Healthcare Ltd
  6. Anthem Biosciences Ltd
  7. Asian Energy Services Ltd
  8. ASK Automotive Ltd
  9. Automotive Axles Ltd
  10. Automobile Products of India Ltd
  11. AYM Syntex Ltd
  12. Banswara Syntex Ltd-$
  13. BASF India Ltd
  14. BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd
  15. Bharat Electronics Ltd
  16. Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd
  17. Black Buck Ltd
  18. BLS International Services Ltd
  19. Bluspring Enterprises Ltd
  20. Borosil Ltd
  21. Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd
  22. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
  23. BSL Ltd
  24. Shankara Buildpro Ltd
  25. Challani Capital Ltd
  26. Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd
  27. DCM Financial Services Ltd
  28. Dev Accelerator Ltd
  29. Digicontent Ltd
  30. Dhanuka Agritech Ltd
  31. Disa India Ltd
  32. Dredging Corporation of India Ltd
  33. DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals Ltd
  34. Dynamatic Technologies Ltd-$
  35. Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd
  36. Escorp Asset Management Ltd
  37. Eureka Forbes Ltd
  38. Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd
  39. Fine Organic Industries Ltd
  40. Flex Foods Ltd-$
  41. Future Market Networks Ltd
  42. Franklin Industries Ltd
  43. Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd
  44. Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd
  45. Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd-$
  46. Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd
  47. GTV Engineering Ltd
  48. Hatsun Agro Product Ltd
  49. HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd
  50. Hindware Home Innovation Ltd
  51. IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd
  52. INDO SMC Ltd
  53. Investment & Precision Castings Ltd
  54. Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd
  55. Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd
  56. JBF Industries Ltd
  57. Jindal Hotels Ltd
  58. J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd
  59. Josts Engineering Company Ltd
  60. Kaycee Industries Ltd
  61. KDDL Ltd-$
  62. Kirloskar Industries Ltd
  63. Kopran Ltd
  64. Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  65. KSE Ltd-$
  66. Karnataka Bank Ltd
  67. Lee & Nee Softwares Exports Ltd
  68. Mankind Pharma Ltd
  69. Manugraph India Ltd-$
  70. C.E. Info Systems Ltd
  71. Mayur Uniquoters Ltd-$
  72. Mega Corporation Ltd
  73. Megri Soft Ltd
  74. Mindteck (India) Ltd
  75. Nephrocare Health Services Ltd
  76. Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Ltd
  77. Nurture Well Industries Ltd
  78. Oasis Tradelink Ltd
  79. Om Power Transmission Ltd
  80. Orient Bell Ltd-$
  81. Orkla India Ltd
  82. PI Industries Ltd
  83. PNC Infratech Ltd
  84. Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd
  85. Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd
  86. PTC India Ltd
  87. Ramsons Projects Ltd
  88. Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd
  89. RITES Ltd
  90. R K Swamy Ltd
  91. Rushabh Precision Bearings Ltd
  92. Safari Industries India Ltd
  93. Sahara One Media & Entertainment Ltd-$
  94. Shivamshree Businesses Ltd
  95. Synergy Green Industries Ltd
  96. Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd
  97. Share India Securities Ltd
  98. Shri Niwas Leasing And Finance Ltd
  99. Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd
  100. Sigma Solve Ltd
  101. Sihora Industries Ltd
  102. Simplex Mills Company Ltd
  103. Simplex Papers Ltd
  104. Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd-$
  105. Sofcom Systems Ltd
  106. Speciality Restaurants Ltd
  107. SPEL Semiconductor Ltd
  108. Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd-$
  109. Surana Telecom and Power Ltd
  110. TCI Industries Ltd
  111. Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd
  112. Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd
  113. Trident Ltd
  114. TTL Enterprises Ltd
  115. United Foodbrands Ltd
  116. Ultracab (India) Ltd
  117. UR Sugar Industries Ltd
  118. Ventura Textiles Ltd
  119. Viyash Scientific Ltd
  120. Waa Solar Ltd
  121. WPIL Ltd
  122. WSFx Global Pay Ltd
  123. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
  124. Zim Laboratories Ltd
  125. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
 
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Topics :Q4 ResultsBharat ElectronicsBPCLZydus LifesciencesMankind Pharma

First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:28 AM IST

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