Q4 results: BEL, BPCL, Mankind Pharma, Karnataka Bank, 122 more on May 19

Bharat Electronics, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Zydus Lifesciences, Mankind Pharma, BASF India, PI Industries, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Bosch Home Comfort India, BLS International Services, and C.E. Info Systems are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).
Some other firms that will announce their results today include PNC Infratech, Fine Organic Industries, Prince Pipes and Fittings, Eureka Forbes, Godawari Power and Ispat, ASK Automotive, Exicom Tele-Systems, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Dhanuka Agritech, Karnataka Bank, Trident, Safari Industries India, HealthCare Global Enterprises, Borosil, J. Kumar Infraprojects, Dynamatic Technologies, Orkla India, and Siyaram Silk Mills.
IGL Q4 result highlights
Indraprastha Gas Ltd reported a 25 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹338.75 crore for Q4FY26, compared with ₹453.21 crore in the year-ago period.
The company attributed the decline in profit to higher energy prices amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.
In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices advanced 0.41 per cent and 0.45 per cent, respectively.
Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices were raised by 90 paise on Tuesday, marking the second increase in less than a week, as continued hostilities in West Asia disrupted energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.
On the global front, US President Donald Trump said a planned military strike had been called off following requests from other Middle Eastern nations. He added that a deal acceptable to the US and countries in West Asia would be reached, and that it would ensure there are no nuclear weapons involved.