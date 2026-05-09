Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q4 results: Blue Dart, Birla Corp, and Affle 3I among 33 firms on May 9

Q4 results: Blue Dart, Birla Corp, and Affle 3I among 33 firms on May 9

Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, D-Link (India), and Aarti Surfactants are also to release their January-March earnings today

BSE, Stock Markets
The Nifty50 and the Sensex ended lower as renewed tensions between the US and Iran dampened investor sentiment
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Blue Dart Express, Affle 3I, Birla Corporation, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, D-Link (India), Medi Assist Healthcare Services, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).
 
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Kewal Kiran Clothing, Windsor Machines, Aarti Surfactants, Sahyadri Industries, ASM Technologies, Orient Paper & Industries, Orbit Exports, and Sambhv Steel Tubes.
 
SBI Q4 results highlights
 
State Bank of India on Friday reported a modest 5.58 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹19,684 crore for Q4FY26, largely weighed down by a sharp decline in non-interest income.
 
On a sequential basis, net profit fell 6.39 per cent. 
  For FY26, however, the country’s largest lender posted its highest-ever annual net profit at ₹80,032 crore, marking a 12.9 per cent increase over the previous year.
 
Following the earnings announcement, SBI shares dropped 6.62 per cent — their steepest single-day fall in nearly two years — to close at ₹1,019.55 on the BSE.
 
Market highlights from May 8
  The Nifty50 and the Sensex ended lower as renewed tensions between the US and Iran dampened investor sentiment.
The Nifty50 declined 150.50 points, or 0.62 per cent, to close at 24,176.15, while the Sensex fell 516.33 points, or 0.66 per cent, to settle at 77,328.19. 
Titan, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, and Asian Paints emerged as the top gainers in the Nifty50 index. 
In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap index slipped 0.15 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap index rose 0.22 per cent. During the session, the Nifty MidCap 100 touched a fresh record high of 62,113.85. 
Among sectors, the Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Private Bank, and Nifty Bank indices were the top laggards, whereas the Nifty IT index outperformed peers. 
List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 9
  1. Aarti Surfactants Ltd
  2. Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd
  3. Affle 3I Ltd
  4. ASM Technologies Ltd
  5. Atlanta Electricals Ltd
  6. Birla Corporation Ltd
  7. Blue Dart Express Ltd
  8. Cil Securities Ltd
  9. D-Link (India) Ltd
  10. DMR Engineering Ltd
  11. Eforu Entertainment Ltd
  12. Evexia Lifecare Ltd
  13. Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd
  14. Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd
  15. Hariyana Ventures Ltd
  16. Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd
  17. Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd
  18. Natural Biocon (India) Ltd
  19. Orbit Exports Ltd
  20. Orient Paper & Industries Ltd
  21. Oscar Global Ltd
  22. Popular Estate Management Ltd
  23. Premier Polyfilm Ltd
  24. Sahyadri Industries Ltd
  25. Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd
  26. Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd
  27. SKP Securities Ltd
  28. Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd
  29. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd
  30. WEP Solutions Ltd
  31. Windsor Machines Ltd
  32. Yaan Enterprises Ltd
  33. Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bank of India Q4 net profit rises 15% on higher interest income growth

Urban Company's loss widens to ₹161 crore despite strong revenue growth

Oberoi Realty's Q4 FY26 net profit jumps 62.35% amid higher revenues

JSW Infra Q4 profit declines 18% to ₹418 crore amid one-offs, forex loss

Tata Consumer Q4 profit jumps 22% to ₹424 cr; FY26 revenue tops ₹20,000 cr

Topics :Blue Dart ExpressQ4 ResultsBirla CorporationAffle IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: May 09 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story