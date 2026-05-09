Q4 results: Blue Dart, Birla Corp, and Affle 3I among 33 firms on May 9

Blue Dart Express, Affle 3I, Birla Corporation, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, D-Link (India), Medi Assist Healthcare Services, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Kewal Kiran Clothing, Windsor Machines, Aarti Surfactants, Sahyadri Industries, ASM Technologies, Orient Paper & Industries, Orbit Exports, and Sambhv Steel Tubes.

SBI Q4 results highlights

State Bank of India on Friday reported a modest 5.58 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹19,684 crore for Q4FY26, largely weighed down by a sharp decline in non-interest income.

On a sequential basis, net profit fell 6.39 per cent. ALSO READ: SBI's Q4 net profit rises 5.6% due to a drop in non-interest income For FY26, however, the country’s largest lender posted its highest-ever annual net profit at ₹80,032 crore, marking a 12.9 per cent increase over the previous year. Following the earnings announcement, SBI shares dropped 6.62 per cent — their steepest single-day fall in nearly two years — to close at ₹1,019.55 on the BSE. Market highlights from May 8 The The Nifty50 and the Sensex ended lower as renewed tensions between the US and Iran dampened investor sentiment.

The Nifty50 declined 150.50 points, or 0.62 per cent, to close at 24,176.15, while the Sensex fell 516.33 points, or 0.66 per cent, to settle at 77,328.19. Titan, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, and Asian Paints emerged as the top gainers in the Nifty50 index. In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap index slipped 0.15 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap index rose 0.22 per cent. During the session, the Nifty MidCap 100 touched a fresh record high of 62,113.85. Among sectors, the Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Private Bank, and Nifty Bank indices were the top laggards, whereas the Nifty IT index outperformed peers.