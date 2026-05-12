Q4 results: Dr Reddy's, Tata Power, Pfizer, Kalpataru among 104 on May 12

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Tata Power Company, Dixon Technologies (India), Berger Paints India, Torrent Power, Max Financial Services, Nazara Technologies, Thomas Cook (India), Borosil Renewables, K.P.R. Mill, INOX India, and Vinati Organics are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).

Some other firms that will announce their results today include One Mobikwik Systems, Pfizer, Novartis India, Religare Enterprises, V-Guard Industries, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Ethos, NIIT Learning Systems, Keystone Realtors, Sagility, Cohance Lifesciences, Neuland Laboratories, Bharat Bijlee, MTAR Technologies, and Kalpataru.

Dr Reddy's Q4 results preview

According to brokerages tracked by Business Standard, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is expected to report a net profit of ₹1,035 crore for Q4FY26, marking a 34 per cent year-on-year decline from ₹1,587 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, profit is projected to fall 13 per cent.