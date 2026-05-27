Q4 results: GMR Airports, Cummins India, Physicswallah, 181 more on May 27

GMR Airports, Gillette India, Cummins India, and Physicswallah are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26) today.

Some other firms that will announce their results today include PC Jeweller, Cello World, Euro India Fresh Foods, Aditya Infotech, KIOCL, Bata India, and Gulf Oil Lubricants India.

ONGC Q4 result highlights

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Tuesday reported a 3 per cent increase in its March quarter net profit at ₹6,649.97 crore, aided by higher oil and gas prices that offset a decline in production.

The company posted a net profit of ₹6,649.97 crore in the January-March quarter, the fourth quarter of FY26, compared with earnings of ₹6,448.28 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. However, profit declined sequentially from ₹8,371.85 crore reported in the preceding quarter, according to a stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations rose marginally to ₹35,928.18 crore during the quarter under review, against ₹34,982.23 crore recorded in the fourth quarter of FY25. For the full 2025-26 fiscal year, ONGC reported a net profit of ₹32,894.02 crore, marking a decline of 7.6 per cent from ₹35,610.32 crore posted in FY25. During the March quarter, the company also wrote off ₹4,876.75 crore towards exploration well costs after the wells drilled failed to yield commercially viable hydrocarbon discoveries. In the corresponding quarter of the previous year, ONGC had written off ₹4,173.04 crore on account of unsuccessful exploration wells. Stock Market on May 27 The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative start for the Nifty50 on Wednesday as oil prices rebounded amid lingering uncertainty over US-Iran talks. GIFT Nifty futures were quoted at 23,901, down 79 points.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi touched record highs, mirroring overnight gains on Wall Street driven by optimism around artificial intelligence-linked stocks. The Nikkei 225 rose 1.02 per cent, while the Kospi advanced 4.13 per cent. Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates Overnight, US equity indices also ended at record highs, supported by gains in technology stocks. The S&P 500 climbed 0.61 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.19 per cent. List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 27 1 Cummins India 2 GMR Airports

3 Physicswallah 4 Aditya Infotech 5 Gillette India 6 KIOCL 7 Asahi India Glass 8 Elgi Equipments 9 Gabriel India 10 PG Electroplast 11 Esab India 12 Swan Defence and Heavy Industries 13 Bata India 14 PC Jeweller 15 Cello World 16 Varroc Engineering 17 Time Technoplast 18 Axiscades Technologies 19 Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys 20 ISGEC Heavy Engineering 21 Sky Gold and Diamonds 22 FDC 23 Supriya Lifescience 24 Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities 25 Gulf Oil Lubricants India 26 Goldiam International 27 Bannariamman Sugars 28 OnEMI Technology Solutions 29 National Fertilizers 30 Ashiana Housing 31 Indostar Capital Finance

32 Marine Electricals India 33 Marathon Nextgen Realty 34 West Coast Paper Mills 35 Ramky Infrastructure 36 Vadilal Industries 37 TVS Srichakra 38 Hikal 39 Ramco Industries 40 Jaykay Enterprises 41 HPL Electric and Power 42 DCX Systems 43 Arkade Developers 44 MM Forgings 45 ADVAIT ENERGY TRANSITIONS 46 Bajel Projects 47 TCI Express 48 Shalby 49 Arman Financial Services 50 Thejo Engineering 51 One Point One Solutions 52 Algoquant Fintech 53 iValue Infosolutions 54 Orient Technologies 55 NINtec SYSTEMS 56 Quadrant Future Tek 57 Macpower CNC Machines 58 Roto Pumps 59 Kapston Services 60 IZMO 61 GKW 62 Himatsingka Seide

63 Dharmaj Crop Guard 64 Regaal Resources 65 Munjal Auto Industries 66 Oriental Rail Infrastructure 67 Stanley Lifestyles 68 Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri 69 Sahasra Electronic Solutions 70 Bajaj Steel Industries 71 STEL Holdings 72 DPSC 73 Likhitha Infrastructure 74 Uni Abex Alloy Products 75 Uniphos Enterprises 76 Ritco Logistics 77 RNFI Services 78 Kamdhenu 79 Ganesh Benzoplast 80 Best Agrolife 81 Foce India 82 Supreme Power Equipment 83 Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals 84 Euro India Fresh Foods 85 Empire Industries 86 Focus Lighting & Fixtures 87 Coffee Day Enterprises 88 BMW Ventures 89 Dhunseri Investments 90 RDB Infrastructure and Power

91 KELTECH Energies 92 ORIENT CERATECH 93 AB Cotspin India 94 Prevest Denpro 95 Singer India 96 Emami Realty 97 Suratwwala Business Group 98 Nimbus Projects 99 Nikhil Adhesives 100 Shivalik Rasayan 101 Kesoram Industries 102 ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company 103 Delton Cables 104 Goodricke Group 105 Tiger Logistics India 106 Shreeji Global FMCG 107 Anjani Portland Cement 108 Shiv Texchem 109 Varvee Global 110 Andhra Petro 111 Apollo Sindoori Hotels 112 Mercantile Ventures 113 Bombay Oxygen Investments 114 Om Freight Forwarders 115 Mason Infratech 116 Cool Caps Industries 117 BCC Fuba India 118 U. Y. Fincorp 119 Nitin Castings

120 Empower India 121 KCP Sugar Ind Corp 122 VVIP Infratech 123 RDB Rasayans 124 Univastu India 125 Shardul Securities 126 Alfred Herbert (India) 127 Global Vectra Helicorp 128 Finbud Financial Services 129 Veer Global Infraconstruction 130 VIP Clothing 131 DSM Fresh Foods 132 Bimetal Bearings 133 Ramdevbaba Solvent 134 Shiva Texyarn 135 Cospower Engineering 136 Ucal 137 Brady and Morris Engineering Company 138 Emerald Finance 139 Surani Steel Tubes 140 Aspinwall and Company 141 Rex Pipes & Cables Industries 142 Star Delta Transformers 143 SC Agrotech 144 GLEN Industries 145 Paul Merchants 146 CHL 147 Worth Investment & Trading

148 Shri Dinesh Mills 149 GP Petroleums 150 Madhav Copper 151 Kanishk Steel Industries 152 Natural Capsules 153 BD Industries Pune 154 Shubhshree Biofuels Energy 155 Alan Scott Enterprises 156 Meta Infotech 157 EPW India 158 Ovobel Foods 159 Pervasive Commodities 160 Shyam Dhani Industries 161 Bal Pharma 162 Alphageo (India) 163 WH Brady and Company 164 Rappid Valves India 165 Spectrum Talent Management 166 Intrasoft Technologies 167 Achyut Healthcare 168 Lakshya Powertech 169 Mitcon Consultancy and Engineering Services 170 Krishanveer Forge 171 Thacker and Company 172 Nephro Care India 173 Magnum Ventures 174 Godavari Drugs 175 Viram Suvarn 176 Emiac Technologies