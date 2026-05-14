Q4 results: HAL, JSW Steel, Voltas, and United Spirits among 138 on May 14

Hindustan Aeronautics, JSW Steel, Voltas, United Spirits, Apollo Tyres, Muthoot Finance, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Siemens Energy India, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles , and Chalet Hotels are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Clean Science and Technology, Data Patterns (India), Global Health (Medanta), Saregama India, Vishal Mega Mart, Allcargo Logistics, Caplin Point Laboratories, Carborundum Universal, Endurance Technologies, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Kalpataru Projects International, LT Foods, Nilkamal, Allied Blenders and Distillers, and Akums Drugs.

JSW Steel Q4 results preview

Brokerages expect a strong Q4FY26 performance, driven by improved realisations and stable volumes. Revenue is estimated to grow 10–12 per cent year-on-year, while Ebitda is projected to rise 27–29 per cent, supported by margin expansion as higher steel realisations offset cost pressures.

ALSO READ: JSW Steel Q4 preview: Street eyes solid earnings growth for steel major Profit is expected to jump 60–77 per cent year-on-year, aided by operating leverage and better pricing. Analysts said a key monitorable during the earnings announcement will be management commentary on the BPSL stake sale. Market overview for May 14 The Nifty50 and the Sensex traded higher as investors awaited the outcome of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today: Airtel, Tata Motors, IRFC, DLF, HAL, HUDCO and more Around 9:30 am, the Nifty50 was up 140 points, or 0.60 per cent, at 23,555.65, while the Sensex gained 335.41 points, or 0.45 per cent, to trade at 75,013.06.