Q4 results today, April 23: Infosys, Adani Energy Solutions, Tata Capital, Union Bank of India, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, and LTM are scheduled to announce their : Infosys, Adani Energy Solutions, Tata Capital, Union Bank of India, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, and LTM are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26) on Thursday.

Some other firms that will announce their Q4 results today include BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle, Mahindra Logistics, UTI Asset Management Company, Hindustan Composites, Indian Energy Exchange, and Tips Music.

Infosys Q4 preview

Infosys is set to announce its January–March quarter (Q4 FY26) results on Thursday, April 23, 2026. Brokerages tracked by Business Standard estimate the company’s net profit at an average of ₹7,508.6 crore, reflecting a 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase from ₹7,218 crore in the same quarter last year. However, on a sequential basis, profit after tax (PAT) is expected to decline 1.5 per cent from ₹7,625 crore reported in Q3 FY26.

Revenue for the quarter grew 12.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹15,076 crore, while on a quarter-on-quarter basis, it increased 4.74 per cent. The company’s performance fell short of Bloomberg estimates on net profit but exceeded expectations on revenue. Bloomberg had projected revenue at ₹14,776 crore and net profit at ₹1,509.4 crore. Trent Q4 results highlights Trent Ltd on Wednesday reported a 32.57 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹413.1 crore for the January–March quarter of FY26 The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹311.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to a regulatory filing. Trent operates retail formats under brands such as Westside, Zudio, and Star.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 19.23 per cent to ₹5,027.99 crore during the March quarter, compared to ₹4,216.94 crore a year earlier. The company’s total expenses increased 16.7 per cent to ₹4,520.95 crore in Q4 FY26. Meanwhile, total consolidated income, including other income, stood at ₹5,055.90 crore, marking a 17.8 per cent year-on-year growth during the quarter. Stock Market overview for April 23 The GIFT Nifty signalled a weak start for the Nifty50, even as global equities extended a record rally on optimism around an indefinite ceasefire between the US and Iran. The futures were quoted at 24,206, down 179 points or 0.73 per cent at around 8:00 am.