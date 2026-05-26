Q4 results: IRCTC, ONGC, Siemens, AstraZeneca, JK Tyre, 273 more on May 26

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Siemens, Bayer CropScience, AstraZeneca Pharma India, AIA Engineering, Aequs, Astra Microwave Products, Balaji Telefilms, Black Box, Dish TV India, EID Parry India, EIH, Everest Industries, Finolex Industries, Brainbees Solutions (Firstcry), Gujarat Fluorochemicals, and General Insurance Corporation of India are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Honda India Power Products, Ion Exchange India, JK Tyre & Industries, Jubilant Ingrevia, Kaveri Seed Company, Landmark Cars, Liberty Shoes, Marksans Pharma, Morepen Laboratories, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, Pennar Industries, Procter & Gamble Health, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals, Popular Vehicles and Services, Redtape, Refex Industries, Responsive Industries, Rupa & Company, and Senco Gold.

Pine Labs Q4 results highlight Pine Labs reported a consolidated net profit of ₹59.36 crore in Q4FY26 , compared with a loss of ₹28.91 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, profit rose 40 per cent from ₹42.39 crore in Q3FY26. Revenue from operations increased 17 per cent year-on-year to ₹700.51 crore during the quarter, up from ₹598.64 crore in Q4FY25. However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue declined 6 per cent from ₹744.27 crore in Q3FY26. Stock Market on May 26 The Nifty50 and the Sensex recovered from early losses as gains in IT, metal, and chemical stocks lent support to the market.

ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Suzlon, RVNL, Premier Energies As of 10:30 am, the Nifty50 was up 42.40 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 24,073.95, while the Sensex gained 89.48 points, or 0.12 per cent, to trade at 76,578.44. In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices advanced 0.36 per cent and 1.01 per cent, respectively. Among sectors, the Nifty Consumer Durable, Nifty Healthcare, and Nifty Realty indices underperformed, while the Nifty IT and Nifty Media indices led gains. Meanwhile, the US carried out fresh strikes in southern Iran on Tuesday morning despite ongoing negotiations. According to reports citing US Central Command, the strikes were aimed at protecting US troops from Iranian forces.