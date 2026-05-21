Q4 results: ITC, Nykaa, LIC, MTNL, Aurobindo Pharma, and 181 more on May 21

ITC, Aurobindo Pharma, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Max Healthcare Institute, Gail (India), Emami, Prestige Estates Projects, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Page Industries, Honasa Consumer, Ashoka Buildcon, VA Tech Wabag, Sun TV Network, Quick Heal Technologies, Ramco Systems, RateGain Travel Technologies, Bikaji Foods International, Datamatics Global Services, Engineers India, and Icra are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Welspun Corp, Dr. Agarwals Health Care, Le Travenues Technology, Flair Writing Industries, Laxmi Organic Industries, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, GMM Pfaudler, Hindustan Foods, Nucleus Software Exports, Repco Home Finance, Reliance Power, Spencers Retail, UFO Moviez India, Windlas Biotech, Allied Digital Services, Bodal Chemicals, Centrum Capital, Happy Forgings, Lux Industries, and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL).

ITC Q4 results preview ITC Limited is expected to report low single-digit growth in Q4FY26, with cigarette volumes likely to remain subdued, according to brokerage estimates. Analysts believe the ongoing geopolitical tensions are unlikely to have a material impact on staple companies such as ITC in the March quarter, given their limited exposure to West Asia. ALSO READ: ITC Q4 preview, dividend: Revenue may grow 5%; all eyes on cigarette volume Key monitorables for the quarter will include management commentary on recent cigarette taxation changes, cigarette demand trends, FMCG growth, and the outlook for the paper business. Alongside the results, ITC’s board will also consider a proposal for a final dividend for FY26.

Nykaa Q4 results preview FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent of Nykaa is expected to post a rise in net profit of 226.44 per cent year-on-year to an average of ₹65.06 crore, compared with ₹19.93 crore a year ago. However, sequentially, profit after tax (PAT) is likely to decline 17 per cent from ₹78.8 crore in Q3FY26. ALSO READ: Nykaa Q4 preview: PAT may rise 226% YoY; BPC demand, margin outlook eyed Revenue for the quarter is estimated to rise around 27 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,613 crore from ₹2,061.8 crore, while on a quarter-on-quarter basis it may fall 9 per cent from ₹2,873.3 crore.

Key monitorables include demand trends in the beauty and personal care segment, brand expansion, contribution from House of Nykaa across categories, and margin outlook. Stock Market overview for May 21 The GIFT Nifty signalled a positive start for the Nifty50, tracking gains in global equities amid rising hopes of a peace agreement between the US and Iran. Around 8:30, the futures were quoted at 23,815, up 146 points. ALSO READ: Stocks to watch today: Bosch, ABCL, Whirlpool India, Jubilant Foodworks US President Donald Trump said his administration was in the final stages of negotiations with Iran, according to a White House pool report, raising expectations of easing tensions in West Asia and a possible resolution to energy supply disruptions.