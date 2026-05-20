Q4 Results Today, May 20: Lenskart, Ola Electric Mobility, Bosch, Jubilant Foodworks, JK Lakshmi Cement, and Kwality Walls India, and are scheduled to announce their Lenskart, Ola Electric Mobility, Bosch, Jubilant Foodworks, JK Lakshmi Cement, and Kwality Walls India, and are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26) today.

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Grasim Industries, Samvardhana Motherson International, Borosil Scientific, HCL Infosystems, Sammaan Capital, Saatvik Green Energy, and Hitech Corporation.

Zydus Lifesciences Q4 result highlights

Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday reported an 8.7 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of financial year 2025-26 (FY26), at ₹1,272.5 crore. Revenue from operations during the quarter rose 16 per cent to ₹7,587 crore.

The company attributed the rise in profit to strong performance across markets. For the full financial year, net profit grew 11 per cent, while revenue from operations increased 17 per cent. The results were announced during market hours, following which Zydus Lifesciences shares gained 2.8 per cent to close at ₹1,018.9 apiece on the BSE. The company’s India formulations business posted a 14 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue to ₹1,752.8 crore in Q4 FY26. The segment accounted for 24 per cent of the company’s consolidated revenue during the quarter. Mankind Pharma Q4 result highlights Mankind Pharma on Tuesday reported a 30.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit for the March quarter (Q4) of FY26, driven by strong domestic demand for its chronic therapy drugs used to treat long-term illnesses.

The drugmaker posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹559 crore for the quarter, compared to ₹429 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations rose 11.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,443 crore from ₹3,079 crore in Q4 FY25. Commenting on the performance, Rajeev Juneja said the company’s topline growth was supported by strong performance in domestic markets and expansion in the speciality portfolio of Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV). Mankind Pharma’s domestic business, which contributes 85 per cent to its overall revenue, recorded a 13.4 per cent increase to ₹2,886 crore during the March quarter. The growth in the domestic segment was led by robust demand for drugs in chronic therapy areas such as cardiac care and anti-diabetes treatments.

Stock Market overview for May 20 India’s benchmark equity indices opened lower on Wednesday, with investor sentiment weighed down by concerns over the US-Iran relationship. The NIFTY 50 was down 166.60 points, or 0.71 per cent, at 23,459.45 as of 9:17 AM, while the BSE Sensex fell 484.19 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 74,706.06. In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap indices declined 0.83 per cent and 1.09 per cent, respectively. Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Realty, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Chemical, and Nifty Auto were the top losers, while the Nifty Pharma outperformed the broader market.

List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 20 1 Grasim Industries 2 Samvardhana Motherson International 3 Apollo Hospitals Enterprises 4 Bosch 5 Lenskart Solutions 6 Jubilant Foodworks 7 Metro Brands 8 Honeywell Automation 9 IRB Infrastructure Developers 10 Eris Lifesciences 11 Ola Electric Mobility 12 Sammaan Capital 13 LMW 14 Sansera Engineering 15 International Gemological Institute 16 Medplus Health Services 17 Whirlpool of India 18 Action Construction Equipment 19 Embassy Developments 20 Amagi Media Labs 21 JK Lakshmi Cement 22 Power Mech Projects 23 Garware Technical Fibres 24 Kwality Walls India 25 Saatvik Green Energy 26 AGI Infra

27 Hemisphere Properties India 28 Moschip Technologies 29 Indiqube Spaces 30 IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals 31 Sanghvi Movers 32 Arvind SmartSpaces 33 Carysil 34 Xpro India 35 Indo Tech Transformers 36 Veedol Corporation 37 Dr Agrawals Eye Hospital 38 EPack Durables 39 TeamLease Services 40 Protean eGov Technologies 41 Cosmo First 42 Talbros Automotive Components 43 JNK India 44 S P Apparels 45 Capacite Infraprojects 46 Krishna Defence And Allied Industries 47 Walchandnagar Industries 48 GPT Infraprojects 49 Mirc Electronics 50 Ultramarine and Pigments 51 Capital India Finance 52 Borosil Scientific 53 A.K.Capital Services 54 Remus Pharmaceuticals 55 ORIENTAL AROMATICS Ltd.

56 Control Print 57 Finkurve Financial Services 58 DPSC 59 OBSC Perfection 60 Z-Tech India 61 Anuh Pharma 62 Innovana Thinklabs 63 Integra Engineering India 64 Voith Paper Fabrics 65 Radhika Jeweltech 66 Influx Healthtech 67 Aptech 68 Vishal Fabrics 69 International Conveyors 70 Kronox Lab Sciences 71 Neptune Petrochemicals 72 True Colours 73 HCL Infosystems 74 Kesoram Industries 75 Take Solutions 76 Kaya 77 Batliboi 78 Qualitek Labs 79 DCM Shriram Industries 80 DJ Mediaprint & Logistics 81 Blue Water Logistics 82 Encompass Design India 83 Prime Fresh 84 Akiko Global Services 85 Brand Concepts 86 United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company

87 P E Analytics 88 Hitech Corporation 89 Vibhor Steel Tubes 90 Shreyans Industries 91 Bhilwara Technical Textiles 92 Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems 93 Rudra Global Infra Products 94 Khadim India 95 Murudeshwar Ceramics 96 Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India) 97 The Byke Hospitality 98 Chatha Foods 99 Beacon Trusteeship 100 ATV Projects India 101 Aeron Composite 102 AMJ Land 103 Lactose (India) 104 EYANTRA VENTURES 105 KIFS Financial Services 106 Supra Pacific Financial Services 107 Somi Conveyor Beltings 108 KANORIA ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE 109 Sambhaav Media 110 Dhoot Industrial Finance 111 GVP Infotech 112 Prima Plastics 113 Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals

114 Rajnandini Metal 115 Valplast Technologies 116 Gabion Technologies India 117 Shreeji Translogistics 118 Mysore Petro Chemicals 119 HOMRE 120 Punjab Communications 121 Pentagon Rubber 122 Defrail Technologies 123 Sharika Enterprises 124 Vinny Overseas 125 The Phosphate Company Limited 126 Takyon Networks 127 Evans Electric 128 Lerthai Finance 129 Welcast Steels 130 Rasandik Engineering Industries (India) 131 Swastika Castal 132 Shyamkamal Investments 133 GRAMEVA 134 AMS POLYMERS LIMITED 135 Poojawestern Metaliks 136 Jolly Plastic Industries 137 Neo Infracon 138 ECS Biztech 139 Yash Management and Financial Services 140 Eastern Treads 141 Ishan International 142 El Forge 143 Vision Cinemas 144 Space Incubatrics Technologies