Q4 results: Patanjali, EaseMyTrip, Gujarat Gas, and 642 more on May 30

Patanjali Foods, Gujarat Gas, EaseMyTrip, Titagarh Rail Systems, Linde India, Uflex, Optiemus Infracom, Sigachi Industries, Nova Agritech, and Veranda Learning Solutions are slated to announce their earnings for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26) on Saturday.

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Jindal Poly Films, DP Wires, Sarveshwar Foods, Balu Forge Industries, Panacea Biotec, Fiem Industries, Kellton Tech Solutions, Jaibalaji Industries, Kiri Industries, MSP Steel & Power, Nahar Industrial Enterprises, Bharat Gears, TTK Healthcare, Archies, Donear Industries, La Opala RG, Vivimed Labs, Sakuma Exports, Superhouse and Talwalkars Better Value Fitness.

Asian Paints Q4 result highlights

Asian Paints reported a 69.3 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the company at ₹1,172.1 crore in the March quarter of FY26, aided by a low base as the corresponding quarter last year included an exceptional item of ₹183 crore.

ALSO READ: Asian Paints Q4 results: Net profit rises 69% to ₹1,172 cr on strong demand The company said its India decorative paints business recorded robust volume growth of 12.4 per cent and value growth of 10.2 per cent during the quarter. Net sales rose 10.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹9,246.7 crore, while international operations posted an 11 per cent increase in sales to ₹888.1 crore, driven by strong performance in Sri Lanka, Egypt and the UAE. Profit before interest, depreciation and tax (PBIDT) was ₹1,983.2 crore, up 44.1 per cent. The company said that strong growth in its industrial coatings business helped the overall coatings business, which pushed up volumes by 12.7 per cent and value growth by 11 per cent.