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Q4 results: Patanjali, EaseMyTrip, Gujarat Gas, and 642 more on May 30

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Jindal Poly Films, DP Wires, Sarveshwar Foods, Balu Forge Industries, Panacea Biotec, and Jaibalaji Industries

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The Nifty50 and Sensex closed sharply lower on Friday, weighed down by uncertainty over the US-Iran deal
Shreya Keshri New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:30 AM IST
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Patanjali Foods, Gujarat Gas, EaseMyTrip, Titagarh Rail Systems, Linde India, Uflex, Optiemus Infracom, Sigachi Industries, Nova Agritech, and Veranda Learning Solutions are slated to announce their earnings for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26) on Saturday.
 
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Jindal Poly Films, DP Wires, Sarveshwar Foods, Balu Forge Industries, Panacea Biotec, Fiem Industries, Kellton Tech Solutions, Jaibalaji Industries, Kiri Industries, MSP Steel & Power, Nahar Industrial Enterprises, Bharat Gears, TTK Healthcare, Archies, Donear Industries, La Opala RG, Vivimed Labs, Sakuma Exports, Superhouse and Talwalkars Better Value Fitness.

Asian Paints Q4 result highlights

Asian Paints reported a 69.3 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the company at ₹1,172.1 crore in the March quarter of FY26, aided by a low base as the corresponding quarter last year included an exceptional item of ₹183 crore.
 
The company said its India decorative paints business recorded robust volume growth of 12.4 per cent and value growth of 10.2 per cent during the quarter.  
 
Net sales rose 10.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹9,246.7 crore, while international operations posted an 11 per cent increase in sales to ₹888.1 crore, driven by strong performance in Sri Lanka, Egypt and the UAE.
 
Profit before interest, depreciation and tax (PBIDT) was ₹1,983.2 crore, up 44.1 per cent.
 
The company said that strong growth in its industrial coatings business helped the overall coatings business, which pushed up volumes by 12.7 per cent and value growth by 11 per cent.

Stock Market highlights from May 29

The Nifty50 and Sensex closed sharply lower on Friday, weighed down by uncertainty over the US-Iran deal.
 
The Sensex fell 1,092.06 points or 1.44 per cent to close at 74,775.74, while the Nifty50 declined 359.4 points or 1.50 per cent to settle at 23,547.75.
 
The broader market also came under pressure, with the Nifty MidCap 100 falling 1.33 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap 100 declining 0.85 per cent.

List of some firms releasing Q4 results today, May 30

  1. Patanjali Foods
  2. Titagarh Rail Systems
  3. Linde India
  4. Gujarat Gas
  5. EaseMyTrip
  6. Uflex
  7. Optiemus Infracom
  8. Sigachi Industries
  9. Nova Agritech
  10. Veranda Learning Solutions
  11. Panacea Biotec
  12. Fiem Industries
  13. Kellton Tech Solutions
  14. Jaibalaji Industries
  15. Kiri Industries
  16. MSP Steel & Power
  17. Nahar Industrial Enterprises
  18. Bharat Gears
  19. TTK Healthcare
  20. Archies
  21. Donear Industries
  22. La Opala RG
  23. Vivimed Labs
  24. Sakuma Exports
  25. Superhouse
  26. Talwalkars Better Value Fitness
  27. Balu Forge Industries
  28. DP Wires
  29. Sarveshwar Foods
  30. Jindal Poly Films
  31. Ahluwalia Contracts
  32. Airan
  33. Asahi India Glass
  34. Asian Granito India
  35. Arman Financial Services
  36. Deccan Cements
  37. Essar Shipping
  38. Genus Prime Infra
  39. GS Auto International
  40. Harish Textile Engineers
  41. Incap
  42. Jindal Photo
  43. JWL
  44. Kisaan Parivar Industries
  45. Mishtann Foods
  46. NEC Life Sciences
  47. Octaware Technologies
  48. Omkar Speciality Chemicals
  49. Pakka
  50. PTC Industries
  51. Rama Steel Tubes
  52. RRP Defence
  53. Sadbhav Engineering
  54. SecurKLOUD Technologies
  55. Shah Alloys
  56. Suraj Estate Developers
  57. Thomas Scott
  58. UMA Exports
  59. Valiant Organics
  60. Veer Energy & Infrastructure
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Topics :Q4 ResultsPatanjaliGujarat GasEaseMyTripCompany News

First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:30 AM IST

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