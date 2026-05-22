Q4 results: Sun Pharma, Eicher Motors, and Colgate among 187 on May 22

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Eicher Motors, Colgate Palmolive (India), Hindalco Industries, Fortis Healthcare, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Info Edge (India), Narayana Hrudayalaya, TTK Prestige, Century Plyboards (India), IRCON International, NTPC Green Energy, Electronics Mart India, and Jubilant Pharmova are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26)

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Indigo Paints, Greenlam Industries, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, DAM Capital Advisors, Kolte-Patil Developers, Maharashtra Seamless, Yatra Online, Shilpa Medicare, Tarsons Products, Pix Transmissions, Precision Camshafts, SMS Pharmaceuticals, Star Cement, S Chand and Company, TVS Electronics, Unichem Laboratories, Advani Hotels & Resorts (India), Concord Enviro Systems, Gokaldas Exports, Godavari Biorefineries, Hariom Pipe Industries, Mukta Arts, Quint Digital, and Zee Learn.

ITC Q4 results highlights

ITC Limited reported a 6.1 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit from continuing operations (adjusted net profit) to ₹5,469.74 crore in Q4FY26, driven mainly by growth in its cigarettes and non-tobacco FMCG businesses. The company had posted an adjusted net profit of ₹5,155.27 crore in the year-ago quarter.

However, reported net profit declined 72.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,387.97 crore from ₹19,727.37 crore in Q4FY25. The sharp fall was due to a high base, as the year-ago quarter included a one-time exceptional gain of ₹15,145.18 crore linked to the demerger of its hotel business, effective January 1, 2025.

Stock Market overview for May 22

The Nifty50 and the Sensex traded with marginal gains amid mixed global cues, as investors kept a close watch on diplomatic talks between the US and Iran.

READ: Stocks to watch today: ITC, Maruti Suzuki, Nykaa, LIC, LG Electronics As of 9:19 am, the Nifty50 was up 29.35 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 23,684.60, while the Sensex gained 136.52 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 75,318.75.

In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices advanced 0.23 per cent and 0.04 per cent, respectively.

Among sectors, the Nifty Realty, Nifty Media, and Nifty Healthcare indices were the top laggards, while the Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Auto, and Nifty Financial Services indices outperformed.

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