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Q4 results: Tata Steel, Godrej, SAIL, Cochin Shipyard among 140 on May 15

Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Power Grid Corporation, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Solar Industries India, Deepak Nitrite, and NHPC are also to release their January-March earnings today

q4 results
The Nifty50 and the Sensex traded higher amid mixed global cues, supported by gains in IT and auto stocks
Apexa Rai New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 10:17 AM IST
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Power Grid Corporation of India, Tata Steel, Cochin Shipyard, NHPC, Solar Industries India, Deepak Nitrite, Gland Pharma, Godrej Industries, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Amber Enterprises India, Balrampur Chini Mills, Hindustan Copper, NCC, Devyani International, and ITC Hotels are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).
 
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Symphony, VIP Industries, Arvind, Bajaj Electricals, Welspun Living, Steel Authority of India, SJVN, PDS, Aether Industries, Aarti Drugs, Azad Engineering, Greenpanel Industries, Fineotex Chemical, Godfrey Phillips India, Monarch Networth Capital, MPS, Nava, Omaxe, Somany Ceramics, TV Today Network, and VST Tillers Tractors.
 
JSW Steel Q4 result highlights
 
JSW Steel reported a multifold jump in consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the company to ₹16,370 crore in Q4FY26, driven by an exceptional gain from the slump sale of Bhushan Power and Steel. The company had posted a net profit of ₹1,503 crore in the year-ago quarter. 
JSW Steel said its normalised profit after tax, excluding exceptional items, stood at ₹3,475 crore for the quarter and ₹8,698 crore for FY26.
 
Stock Market performance on May 15 
The Nifty50 and the Sensex traded higher amid mixed global cues, supported by gains in IT and auto stocks.
As of 10:00 am, the Nifty50 was up 144.55 points, or 0.61 per cent, at 23,826.60, while the Sensex gained 427.19 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 75,832.46. 
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra emerged as the top gainers in the Nifty50 index.
In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices were down 0.20 per cent and 0.55 per cent, respectively.
Among sectors, the Nifty IT index led gains, while the Nifty Auto and Nifty FMCG indices also outperformed. The Nifty Metal index, meanwhile, was the top laggard.

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List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 15
  1. Aarti Drugs Ltd
  2. Aether Industries Ltd
  3. Abans Financial Services Ltd
  4. Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd
  5. AKI India Ltd
  6. Alacrity Securities Ltd
  7. Amber Enterprises India Ltd
  8. Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  9. Apollo Ingredients Ltd
  10. Arihant Superstructures Ltd
  11. Aro Granite Industries Ltd-$
  12. Arvind Ltd
  13. Autoline Industries Ltd
  14. Azad Engineering Ltd
  15. Baid Finserv Ltd
  16. Bajaj Electricals Ltd-$
  17. Bajaj Global Ltd
  18. Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd
  19. Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
  20. Beekay Steel Industries Ltd
  21. Bhilwara Spinners Ltd
  22. Binny Ltd
  23. Chembond Material Technologies Ltd-$
  24. Cineline India Ltd
  25. Cochin Shipyard Ltd
  26. Cravatex Ltd
  27. Crystal Business System Ltd
  28. Cubex Tubings Ltd
  29. Cupid Ltd-$
  30. Damodar Industries Ltd-$
  31. DCM Nouvelle Ltd
  32. Deepak Nitrite Ltd-$
  33. Devyani International Ltd
  34. DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd
  35. Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd
  36. Entertainment Network (India) Ltd
  37. ERP Soft Systems Ltd
  38. Essex Marine Ltd
  39. Fineotex Chemical Ltd
  40. Fusion Finance Ltd
  41. Gangotri Textiles Ltd
  42. GEE Ltd
  43. GIC Housing Finance Ltd
  44. Gland Pharma Ltd
  45. Godfrey Phillips India Ltd
  46. Godrej Industries Ltd
  47. Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
  48. Greenpanel Industries Ltd
  49. GRP Ltd
  50. Globalspace Technologies Ltd
  51. Hester Biosciences Ltd
  52. Hindustan Copper Ltd
  53. Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd
  54. Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd
  55. Icodex Publishing Solutions Ltd
  56. Ishaan Infrastructures and Shelters Ltd
  57. Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd
  58. India Homes Ltd
  59. Indo City Infotech Ltd-$
  60. IRIS RegTech Solutions Ltd
  61. ISF Ltd
  62. ITC Hotels Ltd
  63. Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd_DVR
  64. Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd
  65. Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd
  66. JOJO Ltd
  67. June Industries Ltd
  68. Kaka Industries Ltd
  69. Kiaasa Retail Ltd
  70. Kilitch Drugs India Ltd
  71. Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd
  72. Kokuyo Camlin Ltd-$
  73. Kusam Electrical Industries Ltd
  74. K. V. Toys India Ltd
  75. Labelkraft Technologies Ltd
  76. LGB Forge Ltd
  77. Luxury Time Ltd
  78. Manoj Jewellers Ltd
  79. Mobavenue AI Tech Ltd
  80. Modis Navnirman Ltd
  81. Monarch Networth Capital Ltd
  82. MPS Ltd
  83. Mukka Proteins Ltd
  84. Mukta Agriculture Ltd
  85. Nava Ltd
  86. NCC Ltd
  87. NHPC Ltd
  88. Indo National Ltd
  89. Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd
  90. Olatech Solutions Ltd
  91. Omaxe Ltd
  92. Oseaspre Consultants Ltd
  93. Palash Securities Ltd
  94. PDS Ltd
  95. Poddar Pigments Ltd-$
  96. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
  97. Premier Energies Ltd
  98. Qualitek Labs Ltd
  99. Rane Holdings Ltd
  100. Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd-$
  101. Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex Ltd
  102. Retaggio Industries Ltd
  103. Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd
  104. Saianand Commercial Ltd
  105. Steel Authority of India Ltd
  106. Sanathan Textiles Ltd
  107. Scan Steels Ltd
  108. Saint Gobain Sekurit India Ltd
  109. Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd
  110. S H Kelkar and Company Ltd
  111. SJVN Ltd
  112. Sky Industries Ltd-$
  113. Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd
  114. Solar Industries India Ltd
  115. Somany Ceramics Ltd
  116. Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd
  117. Sri KPR Industries Ltd
  118. Stanpacks India Ltd
  119. Sterling Tools Ltd-$
  120. Sunita Tools Ltd
  121. Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd
  122. Surbhi Industries Ltd
  123. Symphony Ltd
  124. Tata Steel Ltd
  125. Technojet Consultants Ltd
  126. Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
  127. Tirupati Fincorp Ltd
  128. Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd
  129. Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd
  130. TV Today Network Ltd
  131. Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd
  132. Vinayak Polycon International Ltd
  133. VIP Industries Ltd-$
  134. VST Tillers Tractors Ltd-$
  135. Welspun Living Ltd
  136. We Win Ltd
  137. YOGI Ltd
  138. Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd
  139. Nivi Trading Ltd
  140. Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd
 
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Topics :Q4 ResultsPower Grid Corporation of IndiaTata SteelCochin ShipyardSteel Authority of IndiaNHPCBS Web Reports

First Published: May 15 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

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