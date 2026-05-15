Q4 results: Tata Steel, Godrej, SAIL, Cochin Shipyard among 140 on May 15

Power Grid Corporation of India, Tata Steel, Cochin Shipyard, NHPC, Solar Industries India, Deepak Nitrite, Gland Pharma, Godrej Industries, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Amber Enterprises India, Balrampur Chini Mills, Hindustan Copper, NCC, Devyani International, and ITC Hotels are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Symphony, VIP Industries, Arvind, Bajaj Electricals, Welspun Living, Steel Authority of India, SJVN, PDS, Aether Industries, Aarti Drugs, Azad Engineering, Greenpanel Industries, Fineotex Chemical, Godfrey Phillips India, Monarch Networth Capital, MPS, Nava, Omaxe, Somany Ceramics, TV Today Network, and VST Tillers Tractors.

JSW Steel Q4 result highlights JSW Steel reported a multifold jump in consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the company to ₹16,370 crore in Q4FY26, driven by an exceptional gain from the slump sale of Bhushan Power and Steel. The company had posted a net profit of ₹1,503 crore in the year-ago quarter. ALSO READ: JSW Steel Q4FY26 net profit surges on one-time gain from BPSL sale JSW Steel said its normalised profit after tax, excluding exceptional items, stood at ₹3,475 crore for the quarter and ₹8,698 crore for FY26. Stock Market performance on May 15 The Nifty50 and the Sensex traded higher amid mixed global cues, supported by gains in IT and auto stocks.

ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today: OMCs, Adani stocks, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, TMPV, HCC As of 10:00 am, the Nifty50 was up 144.55 points, or 0.61 per cent, at 23,826.60, while the Sensex gained 427.19 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 75,832.46. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra emerged as the top gainers in the Nifty50 index. In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices were down 0.20 per cent and 0.55 per cent, respectively. Among sectors, the Nifty IT index led gains, while the Nifty Auto and Nifty FMCG indices also outperformed. The Nifty Metal index, meanwhile, was the top laggard.