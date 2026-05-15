Q4 results: Tata Steel, Godrej, SAIL, Cochin Shipyard among 140 on May 15

Power Grid Corporation of India, Tata Steel, Cochin Shipyard, NHPC, Solar Industries India, Deepak Nitrite, Gland Pharma, Godrej Industries, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Amber Enterprises India, Balrampur Chini Mills, Hindustan Copper, NCC, Devyani International, and ITC Hotels are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Symphony, VIP Industries, Arvind, Bajaj Electricals, Welspun Living, Steel Authority of India, SJVN, PDS, Aether Industries, Aarti Drugs, Azad Engineering, Greenpanel Industries, Fineotex Chemical, Godfrey Phillips India, Monarch Networth Capital, MPS, Nava, Omaxe, Somany Ceramics, TV Today Network, and VST Tillers Tractors.
JSW Steel Q4 result highlights
JSW Steel reported a multifold jump in consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the company to ₹16,370 crore in Q4FY26, driven by an exceptional gain from the slump sale of Bhushan Power and Steel. The company had posted a net profit of ₹1,503 crore in the year-ago quarter.