Q4 results today: Airtel, Oil India, TVS Motors, Cipla, 94 others on May 13

Bharti Airtel, TVS Motor, Oil India, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (TMCV), and Hindustan Petroleum are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26) today.

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Power Finance Corporation, DLF, Cipla, TVS Holdings, JSW Paints, and LIC Housing Finance.

Bharti Airtel Q4 results preview

Telecom major Bharti Airtel is expected to deliver a steady operational performance in the March quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26), with analysts projecting robust subscriber additions, continued premiumisation in its wireless business, and stable momentum in the broadband segment to support overall earnings growth.

ALSO READ: Bharti Airtel Q4 results preview | Stock Market LIVE Updates Despite having fewer days on a sequential basis, brokerages believe the impact is likely to be largely offset by higher 4G and 5G upgrades, an improved subscriber mix, and strengthening data monetisation trends across the business.

Separately, analysts estimate that Bharti Airtel’s India wireless operations may continue to outperform peers, driven by strong mobile broadband additions and sustained growth in average revenue per user (ARPU). On a consolidated basis, revenue and operating profit are expected to remain healthy, supported by stable performance in Africa operations as well as continued traction in the home broadband segment. Cipla Q4 preview India’s leading pharmaceutical company Cipla is expected to report a sharp year-on-year decline in profit and margins for the January–March quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26), weighed down by the absence of key product contributions. ALSO READ: Cipla Q4 preview: Profit may plunge on weak US sales; check estimates here While domestic formulations are likely to continue showing healthy traction, the lack of revenue from gRevlimid and lower sales of Lanreotide in the US market is expected to significantly compress overall profitability. Sequentially as well, both topline and bottom line are likely to remain under pressure due to a weaker product mix and rising operating costs.

The Mumbai-headquartered pharma major is scheduled to announce its Q4FY26 results on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. According to brokerages tracked by Business Standard, Cipla’s March 2026 quarter revenue is expected to decline marginally to ₹6,665 crore, compared with ₹6,730 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, the topline is likely to fall 5.8 per cent from ₹7,074.5 crore reported in Q3FY26. Market overview for May 13 ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today: Airtel, Tata Power, Cipla, RVNL, Dixon Tech and more The GIFT Nifty indicated that the benchmark Nifty 50 may open on a muted note amid mixed global cues. The futures were quoted at 23,418, down 6.7 points, signalling a cautious start for domestic equities.