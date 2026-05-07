Q4 results today: Britannia, BSE, Biocon, Dabur India, 88 more on May 7

Britannia Industries, BSE Limited, Pidilite Industries, Lupin, Biocon, and Dabur India are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26) on Thursday.

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Bharat Forge, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, MRF, Escorts Kubota, Indraprastha Gas, ACME Solar Holdings, and Apollo Pipes.

South Indian Bank Q4 result highlights

The bank’s provisions fell 84.82 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹34 crore during the quarter, against ₹224 crore in Q4 FY25. Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended — increased 5.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹915 crore in Q4 FY26. Meanwhile, the bank’s net interest margin (NIM) stood at 2.95 per cent in the quarter, compared to 3.21 per cent in the year-ago period. Godrej Consumer Products Q4 result highlights Godrej Consumer Products Ltd on Wednesday reported a 9.67 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹451.77 crore in the March quarter , driven by volume growth in the domestic market and effective cost management.

The FMCG company had posted a net profit of ₹411.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to a regulatory filing. Total revenue from operations increased 11 per cent to ₹3,900.44 crore during the quarter, compared to ₹3,514.23 crore a year ago. The revenue growth came “on the back of underlying volume growth of 6 per cent”, the company said in its earnings statement, quoting Managing Director Sudhir Sitapati. GCPL added that its Ebitda rose 10 per cent, while operating margin stood at 21.7 per cent during the quarter. Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates Total expenses for the quarter climbed 10.56 per cent to ₹3,225.44 crore. Revenue from the domestic market, where the company operates brands such as Good Knight, Cinthol and HIT, rose 9.25 per cent to ₹2,360.75 crore.

Stock Market highlights The Nifty50 and the Sensex are likely to open on a flat note on Thursday amid mixed global cues. Gift Nifty futures were quoted at 24,439, down 7.9 points or 0.03 per cent, around 9:00 am. In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan’s Nikkei 225 crossed the 62,000 mark for the first time as trading resumed after an extended holiday, and was trading 5.35 per cent higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 1.34 per cent, while China’s CSI 300 slipped 0.01 per cent. Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.24 per cent and 1.46 per cent higher, respectively.

List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 7 1 BSE Limited 2 Pidilite Industries 3 Britannia Industries 4 Bajaj Holdings & Investment 5 Lupin 6 Bharat Forge 7 Dabur India 8 Biocon 9 Coromandel International 10 MRF 11 Thermax 12 Escorts Kubota 13 Karur Vysya Bank 14 Indraprastha Gas 15 Craftsman Automation 16 ACME Solar Holdings 17 Vardhman Textiles 18 CCL Products India 19 Gravita India 20 Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands 21 Vijaya Diagnostic Centre 22 Prudent Corporate Advisory Services 23 Mahanagar Gas 24 Vesuvius India 25 Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores 26 CarTrade Tech 27 Vikram Solar

28 Westlife Foodworld 29 Kirloskar Ferrous Industries 30 Sonata Software 31 Thyrocare Technologies 32 Shakti Pumps (India) 33 Kennametal India 34 Ceigall India 35 RattanIndia Power 36 V-Mart Retail 37 Innova Captab 38 Stylam Industries 39 Indo Thai Securities 40 Harsha Engineers International 41 Route Mobile 42 Wonderla Holidays 43 Globus Spirits 44 NOCIL 45 Gateway Distriparks 46 Savita Oil Technologies 47 NRB Bearings 48 Parag Milk Foods 49 K.P. Energy 50 Sundrop Brands 51 Sirca Paints India 52 Indoco Remedies 53 Apollo Pipes 54 Suryoday Small Finance Bank 55 Shukra Pharmaceuticals 56 STL Networks 57 Alldigi Tech 58 Jyoti Resins and Adhesives

59 Jaro Institute Of Technology Management And Research 60 Gretex Corporate Services 61 Krystal Integrated Services 62 Axtel Industries 63 Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts 64 Nila Spaces 65 Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions 66 Suraj 67 Patil Automation 68 Stovec Industries 69 Goa Carbon 70 Trident Lifeline 71 Manaksia Aluminium Company 72 Pil Italica Lifestyle 73 Maral Overseas 74 ARCL Organics 75 Tamboli Industries 76 Positron Energy 77 Urban Enviro Waste Management 78 Dachepalli Publishers 79 Inventure Growth and Securities 80 RS Software (India) 81 Odigma Consultancy Solutions 82 Gowra Leasing & Finance 83 Regis Industries 84 Growington Ventures India