Q4 results today: Britannia, BSE, Biocon, Dabur India, 88 more on May 7

Britannia Industries, BSE Limited, Pidilite Industries, Lupin, Biocon, and Dabur India are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26) on Thursday.
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Bharat Forge, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, MRF, Escorts Kubota, Indraprastha Gas, ACME Solar Holdings, and Apollo Pipes.
South Indian Bank Q4 result highlights
The bank’s provisions fell 84.82 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹34 crore during the quarter, against ₹224 crore in Q4 FY25.
Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended — increased 5.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹915 crore in Q4 FY26. Meanwhile, the bank’s net interest margin (NIM) stood at 2.95 per cent in the quarter, compared to 3.21 per cent in the year-ago period.
Godrej Consumer Products Q4 result highlights
The FMCG company had posted a net profit of ₹411.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to a regulatory filing. Total revenue from operations increased 11 per cent to ₹3,900.44 crore during the quarter, compared to ₹3,514.23 crore a year ago.
The revenue growth came “on the back of underlying volume growth of 6 per cent”, the company said in its earnings statement, quoting Managing Director Sudhir Sitapati. GCPL added that its Ebitda rose 10 per cent, while operating margin stood at 21.7 per cent during the quarter.
Total expenses for the quarter climbed 10.56 per cent to ₹3,225.44 crore. Revenue from the domestic market, where the company operates brands such as Good Knight, Cinthol and HIT, rose 9.25 per cent to ₹2,360.75 crore. Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
Stock Market highlights
The Nifty50 and the Sensex are likely to open on a flat note on Thursday amid mixed global cues. Gift Nifty futures were quoted at 24,439, down 7.9 points or 0.03 per cent, around 9:00 am.
In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan’s Nikkei 225 crossed the 62,000 mark for the first time as trading resumed after an extended holiday, and was trading 5.35 per cent higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 1.34 per cent, while China’s CSI 300 slipped 0.01 per cent.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.24 per cent and 1.46 per cent higher, respectively.
List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 7
1 BSE Limited
2 Pidilite Industries
3 Britannia Industries
4 Bajaj Holdings & Investment
5 Lupin
6 Bharat Forge
7 Dabur India
8 Biocon
9 Coromandel International
10 MRF
11 Thermax
12 Escorts Kubota
13 Karur Vysya Bank
14 Indraprastha Gas
15 Craftsman Automation
16 ACME Solar Holdings
17 Vardhman Textiles
18 CCL Products India
19 Gravita India
20 Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
21 Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
22 Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
23 Mahanagar Gas
24 Vesuvius India
25 Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores
26 CarTrade Tech
27 Vikram Solar
28 Westlife Foodworld
29 Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
30 Sonata Software
31 Thyrocare Technologies
32 Shakti Pumps (India)
33 Kennametal India
34 Ceigall India
35 RattanIndia Power
36 V-Mart Retail
37 Innova Captab
38 Stylam Industries
39 Indo Thai Securities
40 Harsha Engineers International
41 Route Mobile
42 Wonderla Holidays
43 Globus Spirits
44 NOCIL
45 Gateway Distriparks
46 Savita Oil Technologies
47 NRB Bearings
48 Parag Milk Foods
49 K.P. Energy
50 Sundrop Brands
51 Sirca Paints India
52 Indoco Remedies
53 Apollo Pipes
54 Suryoday Small Finance Bank
55 Shukra Pharmaceuticals
56 STL Networks
57 Alldigi Tech
58 Jyoti Resins and Adhesives
59 Jaro Institute Of Technology Management And Research
60 Gretex Corporate Services
61 Krystal Integrated Services
62 Axtel Industries
63 Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts
64 Nila Spaces
65 Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions
66 Suraj
67 Patil Automation
68 Stovec Industries
69 Goa Carbon
70 Trident Lifeline
71 Manaksia Aluminium Company
72 Pil Italica Lifestyle
73 Maral Overseas
74 ARCL Organics
75 Tamboli Industries
76 Positron Energy
77 Urban Enviro Waste Management
78 Dachepalli Publishers
79 Inventure Growth and Securities
80 RS Software (India)
81 Odigma Consultancy Solutions
82 Gowra Leasing & Finance
83 Regis Industries
84 Growington Ventures India
85 Netlink Solutions
86 Ranjeet Mechatronics
87 Global Longlife Hospital and Research
88 Suncare Traders
89 Jayatma Enterprises
90 Triveni Glass
91 Vivanza Biosciences
92 Shree Precoated Steels