Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q4 results: JSW Energy, PVR Inox, Canara Bank, UPL, and 64 more on May 11

Q4 results: JSW Energy, PVR Inox, Canara Bank, UPL, and 64 more on May 11

Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Abbott India, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Nuvama Wealth Management, and Shyam Metallics and Energy are also to release their January-March earnings today

q4 results today
Indian benchmark indices were set for a weak start to the week (Photo: Reuters)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 8:11 AM IST
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UPL, Indian Hotels Company, JSW Energy, PVR Inox, Canara Bank, Abbott India, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Nuvama Wealth Management, The New India Assurance Company, and Shyam Metallics and Energy, are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).
 
Some other firms that will announce their results today include G R Infraprojects, Paradeep Phosphates, Archean Chemical Industries, Syrma SGS Technology, Aurionpro Solutions, JBM Auto, JTL Industries, Satin Creditcare Network, Heritage Foods, and Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances.
 
Birla Corporation Q4 results highlights
 
Birla Corporation Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of ₹294.77 crore in the March quarter for FY26 on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, compared to a net profit of ₹256.6 crore reported a year earlier.  
  Birla Corporation's revenue from operations was marginally up at ₹2,836.12 crore in the March quarter of FY26. It was at ₹2,814.91 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
 
Birla Corporation's revenue from the Cement business was marginally up to ₹2,716.06 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26. It was at ₹2,691.84 crore in the corresponding quarter.
 
Market overview for May 11 
Indian benchmark indices were set for a weak start to the week, with the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty50’s performance, trading 193 points lower at 24,047 around 7:12 am. 
  Most Asian markets were trading lower as oil prices advanced after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s latest proposal to end the war in West Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were trading 0.17 per cent and 0.51 per cent down, respectively.  
Bucking the trend, South Korea’s Kospi jumped 5.05 per cent to a new high of 7,876.6. 

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List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 11
  1. Abbott India Ltd
  2. Archean Chemical Industries Ltd
  3. Ad-Manum Finance Ltd
  4. Aerpace Industries Ltd
  5. Anant Raj Ltd-$
  6. Arfin India Ltd
  7. Asarfi Hospital Ltd
  8. Atvo Enterprises Ltd
  9. Aurionpro Solutions Ltd
  10. Bright Outdoor Media Ltd
  11. Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd
  12. Canara Bank
  13. Capfin India Ltd
  14. Corona Remedies Ltd
  15. D. B. Corp Ltd
  16. Expo Engineering And Projects Ltd
  17. Fractal Analytics Ltd
  18. Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd
  19. Globtier Infotech Ltd
  20. Gravity India Ltd-$
  21. Orient Green Power Company Ltd
  22. G R Infraprojects Ltd
  23. Gujarat Winding Systems Ltd
  24. GE Power India Ltd
  25. Heritage Foods Ltd
  26. Hexa Tradex Ltd
  27. Indian Hotels Company Ltd
  28. Indian Toners & Developers Ltd-$
  29. Jattashankar Industries Ltd
  30. JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  31. JBM Auto Ltd
  32. JSW Energy Ltd
  33. JTL Industries Ltd
  34. Kizi Apparels Ltd
  35. Leel Electricals Ltd
  36. Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd
  37. Manorama Industries Ltd
  38. Mayank Cattle Food Ltd
  39. Metroglobal Ltd
  40. Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd
  41. Msafe Equipments Ltd
  42. Nanta Tech Ltd
  43. NDR Auto Components Ltd
  44. The New India Assurance Company Ltd
  45. Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
  46. Oasis Securities Ltd
  47. Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
  48. Patron Exim Ltd
  49. PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Ltd
  50. Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd
  51. PPAP Automotive Ltd
  52. Premco Global Ltd-$
  53. Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd
  54. PVR Inox Ltd
  55. Rossell Techsys Ltd
  56. Satin Creditcare Network Ltd
  57. Shanmuga Hospital Ltd
  58. Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd
  59. Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd
  60. SP Capital Financing Ltd
  61. SRG Housing Finance Ltd
  62. Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd
  63. SVS Ventures Ltd
  64. Syrma SGS Technology Ltd
  65. UPL Ltd
  66. USG Tech Solutions Ltd
  67. Vascon Engineers Ltd
  68. Vertex Securities Ltd
   
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Topics :Q4 ResultsUPLIndian Hotels CompanyJSW EnergyPVR CinemasCanara Bankcorporate earningsBS Web Reports

First Published: May 11 2026 | 8:11 AM IST

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