Q4 results: JSW Energy, PVR Inox, Canara Bank, UPL, and 64 more on May 11

UPL, Indian Hotels Company, JSW Energy, PVR Inox, Canara Bank, Abbott India, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Nuvama Wealth Management, The New India Assurance Company, and Shyam Metallics and Energy, are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).

Some other firms that will announce their results today include G R Infraprojects, Paradeep Phosphates, Archean Chemical Industries, Syrma SGS Technology, Aurionpro Solutions, JBM Auto, JTL Industries, Satin Creditcare Network, Heritage Foods, and Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances.

Birla Corporation Q4 results highlights

Birla Corporation Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of ₹294.77 crore in the March quarter for FY26 on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, compared to a net profit of ₹256.6 crore reported a year earlier.

ALSO READ: Birla Corporation Q4 FY26 results: Net profit rises 15% to ₹294.8 crore Birla Corporation's revenue from operations was marginally up at ₹2,836.12 crore in the March quarter of FY26. It was at ₹2,814.91 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Birla Corporation's revenue from the Cement business was marginally up to ₹2,716.06 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26. It was at ₹2,691.84 crore in the corresponding quarter. Market overview for May 11 ALSO READ: Stocks to buy: Apollo Hospitals, Senores Pharma among analyst's top picks Indian benchmark indices were set for a weak start to the week, with the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty50’s performance, trading 193 points lower at 24,047 around 7:12 am.