Q4 results: JSW Energy, PVR Inox, Canara Bank, UPL, and 64 more on May 11

UPL, Indian Hotels Company, JSW Energy, PVR Inox, Canara Bank, Abbott India, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Nuvama Wealth Management, The New India Assurance Company, and Shyam Metallics and Energy, are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).
Some other firms that will announce their results today include G R Infraprojects, Paradeep Phosphates, Archean Chemical Industries, Syrma SGS Technology, Aurionpro Solutions, JBM Auto, JTL Industries, Satin Creditcare Network, Heritage Foods, and Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances.
Birla Corporation Q4 results highlights
Birla Corporation Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of ₹294.77 crore in the March quarter for FY26 on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, compared to a net profit of ₹256.6 crore reported a year earlier.
Most Asian markets were trading lower as oil prices advanced after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s latest proposal to end the war in West Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were trading 0.17 per cent and 0.51 per cent down, respectively.
Bucking the trend, South Korea’s Kospi jumped 5.05 per cent to a new high of 7,876.6.