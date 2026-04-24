Q4 results today, April 24: Reliance Industries, Adani Green Energy, Hindustan Zinc, Indusind Bank, Lodha Developers, and L&T Finance are scheduled to announce their : Reliance Industries, Adani Green Energy, Hindustan Zinc, Indusind Bank, Lodha Developers, and L&T Finance are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26) on Friday.

Some other firms that will announce their Q4 results today include Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Shriram Finance, Supreme Petrochem, DCB Bank, and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals.

Infosys Q4 results highlights

The company posted a 20.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to ₹8,501 crore for the quarter, while revenue increased 13.4 per cent to ₹46,402 crore. Both figures exceeded Bloomberg estimates of ₹7,495 crore in profit and ₹46,135 crore in revenue.

Despite the robust quarterly performance, Infosys guided for a modest revenue growth of 1.5-3.5 per cent in constant currency for FY27, lower than the 3-3.5 per cent outlook given last year. Following the announcement, the company’s American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) declined nearly 5.6 per cent in US pre-market trading. Union Bank of India Q4 results highlights Union Bank of India on Thursday reported a 6.64 per cent rise in standalone profit after tax (PAT) to ₹5,316 crore for the three months ended March 2026. The lender had posted a PAT of ₹4,985 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. However, its Net Interest Income (NII), or core income, declined 1.14 per cent year-on-year to ₹9,406 crore during the quarter under review.

Total income fell to ₹31,851.15 crore in the March quarter from ₹32,752.67 crore in the January-March period of 2025, the bank said in a stock exchange filing. Asset quality showed improvement during the quarter, with Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPAs) declining to 2.82 per cent from 3.6 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs also eased to 0.48 per cent from 0.63 per cent. Stock Market overview for April 24 The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the benchmark Nifty50’s performance, was trading higher on Friday morning, indicating a positive start. The futures were quoted at 24,232, up 69 points around 8:00 am.