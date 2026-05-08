Q4 results: SBI, Titan, Hyundai Motor, Swiggy, Cera, and 72 more on May 8

State Bank of India, Titan Company, Tata Consumer Products, ABB India, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Hyundai Motor India, Swiggy, Oberoi Realty, and Kalyan Jewellers India are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).

Some other firms that will announce their results today include JSW Infrastructure, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Cera Sanitaryware, Balkrishna Industries, Vedant Fashions, Intellect Design Arena, Orient Electric, Rain Industries, Shipping Corporation of India, and Shree Renuka Sugars.

SBI Q4 results preview

State Bank of India may see pressure on its Q4FY26 earnings as analysts expect a sharp decline in treasury income to weigh on profitability.

Brokerage estimates for net profit vary widely, ranging from a 12 per cent decline to an 8 per cent rise year-on-year. Nomura expects SBI’s net profit to remain largely flat at ₹18,700 crore, compared with ₹18,640 crore a year ago, though profit may fall around 11 per cent sequentially. ALSO READ: SBI Q4 results preview: Profit may drop up to 12% on treasury loss The brokerage also projects operating profit to decline 6 per cent year-on-year and 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹29,540 crore, citing treasury-related headwinds due to hardening government bond yields during the quarter. BSE Q4 result highlights

BSE reported a 61 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹797.33 crore for Q4FY26, compared with ₹494.4 crore in the year-ago quarter. ALSO READ: BSE's Q4FY26 results: Consolidated net profit jumps 61% to ₹797 crore Revenue from operations nearly doubled to ₹1,563 crore from ₹846 crore in Q4FY25. On a sequential basis, net profit and revenue increased 32 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively. Transaction charges, the exchange’s largest source of income, surged to ₹1,311 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹611.7 crore a year earlier, reflecting higher market activity. Market highlights The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty50’s performance, signalled a weak start, trading nearly 100 points lower amid negative global cues. The futures were quoted at 24,284.50, down 99 points.

Asia-Pacific markets also declined in early Friday trade after reports of fresh exchanges of fire between the US and Iran near the Strait of Hormuz heightened geopolitical tensions. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.63 per cent and 0.85 per cent, respectively. Overnight, US markets ended lower, with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declining 0.63 per cent and 0.38 per cent, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.13 per cent as investors weighed conflicting signals from the US and Iran. Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 8