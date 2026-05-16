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Q4 results: Vodafone Idea, Delhivery, KEC, Latent View among 56 on May 16

Q4FY26 company results: Firms including UNO Minda, Genus Power Infrastructures, Neogen Chemicals, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, and Rolex Rings are also to release their January-March earnings today

q4 results today
The Nifty50 declined 46.10 points, or 0.19 per cent, to close at 23,643.50, while the Sensex fell 160.73 points, or 0.21 per cent, to settle at 75,237.99 | Image: Bloomberg
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 8:55 AM IST
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Delhivery, UNO Minda, KEC International, Vodafone Idea, Latent View Analytics, Genus Power Infrastructures, Neogen Chemicals, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Rolex Rings, Maithan Alloys, and Dodla Dairy are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).
 
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Styrenix Performance Materials, Bharat Wire Ropes, Mangalam Cement, Shemaroo Entertainment, Confidence Futuristic Energetech, Valiant Organics, Western Carriers (India), Atul Auto, Sayaji Hotels (Indore), Sportking India, and Chembond Chemicals.
 
Tata Steel Q4 result highlights
 
Tata Steel reported a 124.9 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit attributable to owners at ₹2,925.74 crore for Q4FY26, driven by higher volumes, an improved product mix in India, and planned cost reductions across regions. The company had posted a net profit of ₹1,300.81 crore in the year-ago quarter. 
  Consolidated revenue from operations rose 12.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹63,270.13 crore in Q4FY26.
 
On a sequential basis, revenue increased 11 per cent from ₹57,002.40 crore, while net profit rose 8.8 per cent from ₹2,688.70 crore.
 
Stock Market highlights from May 15 
The Nifty50 and the Sensex ended lower on account of late-session selling pressure after the domestic currency touched a fresh low against the US dollar and crude oil prices moved higher. 
The Nifty50 declined 46.10 points, or 0.19 per cent, to close at 23,643.50, while the Sensex fell 160.73 points, or 0.21 per cent, to settle at 75,237.99. 
  Hindalco Industries, Eternal, and UltraTech Cement were the top losers in the Nifty50 index. 
In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices ended 0.45 per cent and 0.61 per cent lower, respectively.

List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 16

  1. 3P Land Holdings Ltd
  2. Aarcon Facilities Ltd
  3. Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd
  4. Anmol India Ltd
  5. Archit Organosys Ltd
  6. Atul Auto Ltd-$
  7. Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd
  8. Celebrity Fashions Ltd
  9. Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd
  10. Chembond Chemicals Ltd
  11. Creative Castings Ltd
  12. Captain Technocast Ltd
  13. Delhivery Ltd
  14. Dharani Finance Ltd
  15. Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd
  16. Diffusion Engineers Ltd
  17. Dodla Dairy Ltd
  18. Dolphin Medical Services Ltd
  19. Duncan Engineering Ltd-$
  20. GeeCee Ventures Ltd
  21. Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd
  22. GEM Enviro Management Ltd
  23. Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd-$
  24. G M Polyplast Ltd
  25. Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd
  26. Hind Rectifiers Ltd
  27. Vodafone Idea Ltd
  28. Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd
  29. KEC International Ltd
  30. Krishna Filament Industries Ltd
  31. Krishna Ventures Ltd
  32. Latent View Analytics Ltd
  33. Maithan Alloys Ltd
  34. Manglam Global Corporations Ltd
  35. Mangalam Cement Ltd
  36. MPF Systems Ltd
  37. Neogen Chemicals Ltd
  38. Nukleus Office Solutions Ltd
  39. Oswal Pumps Ltd
  40. Polytex India Ltd
  41. Pradeep Metals Ltd
  42. Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd
  43. Rikhav Securities Ltd
  44. Rishiroop Ltd
  45. Rolex Rings Ltd
  46. Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd
  47. Sayaji Hotels (Indore) Ltd
  48. Sportking India Ltd
  49. Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd
  50. Systematix Securities Ltd
  51. Tashi India Ltd
  52. Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd
  53. Tirupati Fincorp Ltd
  54. UNO Minda Ltd-$
  55. Valiant Organics Ltd
  56. Western Carriers (India) Ltd
 

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Topics :Q4 ResultsDelhiveryUno MindaKEC InternationalVodafone Idea

First Published: May 16 2026 | 8:55 AM IST

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