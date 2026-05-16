Q4 results: Vodafone Idea, Delhivery, KEC, Latent View among 56 on May 16

Delhivery, UNO Minda, KEC International, Vodafone Idea, Latent View Analytics, Genus Power Infrastructures, Neogen Chemicals, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Rolex Rings, Maithan Alloys, and Dodla Dairy are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Styrenix Performance Materials, Bharat Wire Ropes, Mangalam Cement, Shemaroo Entertainment, Confidence Futuristic Energetech, Valiant Organics, Western Carriers (India), Atul Auto, Sayaji Hotels (Indore), Sportking India, and Chembond Chemicals.
Tata Steel Q4 result highlights
Tata Steel reported a 124.9 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit attributable to owners at ₹2,925.74 crore for Q4FY26, driven by higher volumes, an improved product mix in India, and planned cost reductions across regions. The company had posted a net profit of ₹1,300.81 crore in the year-ago quarter.