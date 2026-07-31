Sun Pharma Q1 profit rises 27% to ₹2,895 crore as revenue grows over 10%

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries’ consolidated net profit attributable to owners rose 27 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,894.79 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from ₹2,278.63 crore.

The reported increase partly reflected lower exceptional charges than in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net profit grew 3.1 per cent to ₹3,089.40 crore from ₹2,996.10 crore.

Revenue from operations increased 10.5 per cent to ₹15,299.88 crore from ₹13,851.40 crore. Sales excluding other operating revenue rose 10.1 per cent to ₹15,183.55 crore.

EBITDA margin contracts by 220 basis points

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 2.7 per cent to ₹4,417.70 crore from ₹4,301.70 crore.

EBITDA margin contracted by 220 basis points to 28.9 per cent from 31.1 per cent. Total expenses increased 13.5 per cent to ₹11,720.60 crore, outpacing the increase in total income. Profit before exceptional items and tax rose 7.8 per cent to ₹4,302.90 crore. After exceptional charges, profit before tax increased 29.2 per cent to ₹4,098.81 crore. Basic and diluted earnings per share rose to ₹12.10 from ₹9.50. India and innovative medicines drive sales growth India formulations sales increased 16 per cent to ₹5,474.89 crore from ₹4,721.10 crore and accounted for 36.1 per cent of consolidated sales. The company attributed the growth to its cardiovascular, central nervous system, gastroenterology and orthopaedic portfolios.

Global innovative medicines sales increased 12.9 per cent to $351 million from $311 million and accounted for 21.9 per cent of sales. US formulations sales declined 9.7 per cent to $427 million from $473 million. Sun Pharma said growth in innovative medicines partly offset a decline in the generics business, including lenalidomide. Emerging-markets formulations sales increased to $311 million from $298 million, while rest-of-world formulations sales were $218 million. External active pharmaceutical ingredient sales grew 10.5 per cent to ₹597.23 crore. Research and development investment declined 8.5 per cent to ₹826.35 crore and represented 5.4 per cent of sales.

Kirti Ganorkar, managing director of Sun Pharma, said, “Our performance during the quarter was driven by strong momentum in India as well as Innovative Medicines, which delivered robust growth across the U.S. and international regions.” Organon transaction costs reach ₹167 crore Sun Pharma recorded exceptional charges of ₹204.09 crore during the quarter, comprising ₹167 crore in due-diligence, legal, filing and other costs related to the proposed Organon acquisition and ₹37.09 crore linked to the New Labour Codes. A related tax credit of ₹9.43 crore reduced the after-tax effect of these charges to ₹194.66 crore. In the year-ago quarter, after-tax exceptional charges were ₹717.49 crore.