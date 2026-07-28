Radico Khaitan Q1 results: Net profit jumps 76% to ₹230 cr, margins expand

Indian liquor maker Radico Khaitan reported a surge in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, ​as strong demand for premium spirits ​lifted margins.

Consolidated net profit for the quarter ended ‌June 30 rose nearly 76 per cent to ₹230 crore ($24 million) from ₹131 crore rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose 10.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,868 crore.

Expenses rose 8.5 per cent to ₹5,571 crore.

The company's gross margins expanded from 43 per cent to 49.1 per cent.

The company remains confident of its margin expansion trajectory in fiscal ‌year 2027, despite the US-Iran conflict, it said.

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