Rallis India Q1 results: Profit rises 31% to ₹125 cr, revenue at ₹1,035 cr
Its net profit stood at ₹95 crore in the year-ago period
Its net profit stood at ₹95 crore in the year-ago period
Rallis India Ltd, which is into farm inputs business, has reported a 31 per cent increase in April-June net profit at ₹125 crore on higher revenue.
Its net profit stood at ₹95 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income rose to ₹1,035 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from ₹969 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.
Gyanendra Shukla, Managing Director & CEO of Rallis India, said the company delivered a resilient performance during Q1 FY27, driven by "focused execution across businesses, improved profitability and continued investments in strengthening our portfolio and capabilities".
Rallis India Ltd is a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals Ltd and a part of over $180 billion Tata Group. It is into crop care, soil and plant health, and seed segments.
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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 2:28 PM IST