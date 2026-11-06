RateGain Travel Technologies Q2FY27 profit rises 46% to ₹74.7 crore

RateGain Travel Technologies Limited on Thursday reported a net profit of ₹74.7 crore, up over 46 per cent year-on-year (YoY) for the July-September quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27), compared with ₹51 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, despite an evolving macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop.

In consolidated terms, the company’s revenue from operations surged 152.6 per cent to ₹745.4 crore in Q2FY27 from ₹295.1 crore in the same period a year earlier (Q2FY26). Total income increased to ₹745.1 crore from ₹316.6 crore a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased nearly 185.4 per cent to ₹153 crore for Q2FY27 from ₹53.6 crore in the same quarter last year, according to the quarterly results announced by the company.

Commenting on the results, Bhanu Chopra, founder and managing director, RateGain Travel Technologies Limited, said, “We remain positive about the future and focused on long-term growth. That means adding customers, deepening how much of our platform each of them uses, and extending our AI into more of their everyday work.” “In the second half, our priority is to bring the full RateGain and Sojern platform to more of these customers and to execute well.” In standalone terms, the company’s profit declined to ₹6.5 crore from ₹20.27 crore in the year-ago period, while revenue from operations stood at ₹71.2 crore, compared with ₹63.5 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.

For the first six months of FY27, the hospitality player reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹1,530.4 crore, up 169.5 per cent from ₹568 crore in the corresponding period last year. Consolidated net profit for the April-September period also increased to ₹169.6 crore from ₹97.9 crore a year earlier, up 73.2 per cent. The company reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹324.5 crore for the first half, compared with ₹103.3 crore in the year-ago period, up over 214.2 per cent. In addition, for the second half of FY27, the company is focused on strengthening Sojern’s product, go-to-market and AI capabilities and on cross-selling across its base of more than 14,000 customers.