Raymond Realty's Q1FY27 net profit falls 18.6% as expenses climb 40.5%

Real estate developer Raymond Realty, part of the Raymond Group, reported an 18.6 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit for the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27) to ₹13.43 crore amid higher expenses and lower profit-before-tax (PBT) margins.

The company’s PBT margin for the quarter was 2.8 per cent, compared with 5.4 per cent in Q1FY26. Raymond Realty said its margins naturally fluctuated according to the project phase and launch timing, as initial profitability reflected upfront marketing and construction setup costs.

Margins will progressively normalise over subsequent quarters as project construction crosses revenue-recognition thresholds, Raymond Realty noted.

Raymond Realty’s revenue from operations for Q1FY27 stood at ₹526.67 crore, up 38.41 per cent year-on-year. Its total expenses during the quarter jumped 40.53 per cent year-on-year to ₹520.54 crore, driven by a 62.27 per cent increase in the cost of land, property development, construction and other costs to ₹413.86 crore.

Raymond Realty’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter under review stood at ₹70 crore, up 70 per cent year-on-year. Meanwhile, the Ebitda margin improved to 13 per cent from 11 per cent in Q1FY26. “We remain firmly on track to meet our Ebitda margin guidance of 17-19 per cent for the FY27,” the company noted on Friday. Harmohan Sahni, managing director and chief executive officer of Raymond Realty, said, “We have entered FY27 with strong operational momentum, carrying forward the scaled execution and strategic clarity that defined our performance last year. Our performance this quarter reflects sustained homebuyer confidence in the Raymond Realty brand and the continued success of our disciplined, asset-light joint development agreement (JDA) strategy across prime micro-markets in the MMR.”