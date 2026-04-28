REC Q4 net profit falls 22% as income dips, full-year growth remains steady

State-owned power sector financing company REC Ltd posted a 5 per cent drop in total income in the fourth quarter of 2025-26 (Q4FY26) at ₹14,583 crore, compared with ₹15,348 crore during the same period a year ago. The company’s net profit stood at ₹3,375 crore, down 22 per cent from ₹4,310 in Q4FY25.

However, total income for the full year FY26 increased by 6 per cent to ₹59,628 crore, from ₹56,434 crore a year ago. The company registered an annual net profit of ₹16,308 crore during in FY26, up 3 per cent from ₹15,884 crore in FY25.

REC's legacy loss-making power distribution companies achieved a rare, collective overall net profit, marking a significant turnaround, it said in an exchange filing. It added that the improvement has led to a stable environment, indicating improved asset quality, resulting in reduced risk premiums. REC has passed on the gains from reduced risk premium to its borrowers by rationalising its yield on loan assets.