RIL Q1FY27 results: Net profit falls 22% to ₹20,946 cr; revenue rises 25%

Reliance Industries Limited’s consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders fell 22.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹20,946 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as lower other income offset growth in revenue and operating earnings. The conglomerate had posted attributable profit of ₹26,994 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 25.4 per cent to ₹3.12 trillion from ₹2.49 trillion a year earlier. Sequentially, revenue increased 4.4 per cent from ₹2.99 trillion in the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Total income grew 19.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹3.16 trillion. Other income, however, declined 70.6 per cent to ₹4,447 crore from ₹15,119 crore. The year-ago figure included ₹8,924 crore from the sale of listed investments.

Consolidated EBITDA rises 10% Total segment earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, increased 9.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹51,403 crore. Sequentially, EBITDA rose 6.2 per cent from ₹48,423 crore. Total expenses increased 27 per cent to ₹2.88 trillion. Finance costs rose 18.5 per cent to ₹8,337 crore, while depreciation, amortisation and depletion expenses increased 6.9 per cent to ₹14,800 crore. Profit before tax declined 17.5 per cent to ₹30,630 crore. The group recorded profit after tax and its share of profit from associates and joint ventures of ₹23,196 crore, down 24.6 per cent from ₹30,783 crore a year earlier.

Non-controlling interests accounted for ₹3,195 crore of quarterly profit. Diluted earnings per share declined to ₹15.48 from ₹19.95. O2C revenue rises 30% Revenue from Reliance’s oil-to-chemicals business increased 30.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹2.02 trillion. The segment’s EBITDA rose 17.2 per cent to ₹17,010 crore. Oil and gas revenue grew 3.2 per cent to ₹6,298 crore, while its EBITDA was broadly unchanged at ₹4,973 crore, compared with ₹4,996 crore in the corresponding quarter. The company’s oil-to-chemicals segment includes refining, petrochemicals, fuel retailing, aviation fuel and bulk wholesale marketing. The oil and gas segment covers exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.