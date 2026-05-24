Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Reliance Infra Q4 results: Profit falls 79% to Rs 918 cr, expenses rise 12%

Reliance Infra Q4 results: Profit falls 79% to Rs 918 cr, expenses rise 12%

Reliance Infrastructure's revenue from operations dipped 2.59 per cent in the March quarter, while its board approved plans to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore

Q4, Q4 results
For the full year 2025-26, R-Infra’s profit stood at Rs 2,900 crore, down 41.26 per cent. Photo: Shutterstock
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2026 | 6:52 AM IST
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Reliance Infrastructure on Saturday reported its profit for the March 2026 quarter declined 79 per cent to Rs 918 crore. The company’s revenue from operations also dipped 2.59 per cent to Rs 4,001 crore. The total expenses increased by 12.25 per cent to Rs 5,419 crore.
 
For the full year 2025-26, R-Infra’s profit stood at Rs 2,900 crore, down 41.26 per cent. The revenue decreased 13.35 per cent to Rs 20,440 crore.
 
R-Infra’s board approves fundraising plan
 
The company's board of directors also approved seeking enabling authorisation from the members of the company for raising funds up to Rs 3,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares and equity-linked instruments, and other eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers by way of a qualified institutions placement and follow-on public offer, or a combination thereof.
 
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Topics :Reliance InfrastructureReliance InfraQ4 Results

First Published: May 24 2026 | 6:52 AM IST

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