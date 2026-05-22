Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Reliance Power Q4 results: Net loss at ₹494 crore as income declines

Reliance Power Q4 results: Net loss at ₹494 crore as income declines

The company has reported a loss of ₹336.89 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26, compared with a net profit of ₹2,947.83 crore in 2024-25

Reliance Power
Total income dipped to ₹7,988.52 crore in FY26 from ₹8,257.04 crore in the previous fiscal (File photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 11:00 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Reliance Power has reported a consolidated net loss of ₹494 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹125.57 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income declined to ₹1,946.33 crore during the quarter under review from ₹2,065.64 crore in the year-ago period.

The company has reported a loss of ₹336.89 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26, compared with a net profit of ₹2,947.83 crore in 2024-25.

Total income dipped to ₹7,988.52 crore in FY26 from ₹8,257.04 crore in the previous fiscal.

The board approved a proposal for raising funds up to ₹6,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares, equity-linked instruments and/or other eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers via a Qualified Institutions Placement and /or a follow-on-public offer or a combination of both.

The board also approved a proposal for issuance of secured / unsecured, redeemable, nonconvertible debentures up to ₹3,000 crore, in one or more tranches / series, on a private placement basis or otherwise.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Q4 results: Sun Pharma, Eicher Motors, and Colgate among 187 on May 22

Emami Q4FY26 results: Net profit declines 11.72% to ₹143.17 crore

Gail Q4 FY26 result: Net profit drops 38% to ₹1,262 cr; revenue down 2.5%

LIC Q4 results: Net profit rises 23% to ₹23,420 crore on higher income

ITC Q4 results: Adjusted net profit rises 6.1% on cigarettes, FMCG growth

Topics :Q4 ResultsReliance Powercorporate earnings

First Published: May 22 2026 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story