Reliance Power Q4 results: Net loss at ₹494 crore as income declines

Reliance Power has reported a consolidated net loss of ₹494 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹125.57 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income declined to ₹1,946.33 crore during the quarter under review from ₹2,065.64 crore in the year-ago period.

The company has reported a loss of ₹336.89 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26, compared with a net profit of ₹2,947.83 crore in 2024-25.

Total income dipped to ₹7,988.52 crore in FY26 from ₹8,257.04 crore in the previous fiscal.

The board approved a proposal for raising funds up to ₹6,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares, equity-linked instruments and/or other eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers via a Qualified Institutions Placement and /or a follow-on-public offer or a combination of both.