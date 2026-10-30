Reliance Retail Q2 profit falls 24.3%, revenue rises 5.8% to ₹80,220 cr

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) on Friday reported a 24.3 per cent year-on-year fall in its net profit to Rs 2,611 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (FY27). During the quarter, the company took a one time impairment charge of Rs 108 crore as it discontinued its 7-Eleven stores. Also, the company said the festive quarter sits entirely in Q3.

Its executive director, Isha Ambani, said in its earnings release, “Our customers’ trust and continued engagement across our stores and digital platforms remain central to our growth. We are building a future-ready retail business by combining our extensive physical network with digital convenience, technology, and a deep understanding of Indian consumers. The new model with fast growing Digital Commerce and B2B channels is working and funded by the profits of offline business. With continued investments in sustainable, profitable growth, we are well positioned to serve customers across India with quality, value, and choice this festive season."

Reliance Retail’s earnings before interest, depreciation, tax and amortisation (Ebitda) from operations was down 11.1 per cent to Rs 5,886 crore. In the quarter ended September, its finance cost was up 53.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 905 crore. Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, said in a statement, “Reliance Retail had a steady quarter, with growth sustained across all formats and channels. Consumer demand stayed healthy, supported by our extensive physical and digital presence and our continued focus on serving the diverse needs of Indian consumers. Our consumer products business kept its growth momentum, with the FMCG brand portfolio gaining further ground among Indian consumers.”

The country’s largest retailer’s revenue from operations came in at Rs 80,220 crore, up 5.8 per cent year-on-year, while its gross revenue was up 6.4 per cent to Rs 91,716 crore (adjusted for the demerger of the Consumer Brands business). Business performance was impacted by the shift in the festive calendar to Q3, the company said in its earnings release. Sequentially, its revenue from operations was almost flat, and net profit was down 6.9 per cent. During the quarter, the company opened 303 stores, with a net reduction of 222 stores after accounting for the closure of unproductive stores, taking its total store count to 19,947, spread across 77.5 million sq ft.