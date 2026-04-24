Reliance Retail Q4FY26 results: Net profit rises 1.6% to ₹3,574 crore

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) on Friday reported a 1.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit at ₹3,574 crore in the fourth quarter of 2025-26 (Q4 FY26).

Executive director Isha Ambani said, “FY26 marks a year of profitable growth at scale for Reliance Retail. Revenue crossed ₹3.70 trillion, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) crossed ₹27,000 crore, and we served 387 million registered customers across 1.93 billion transactions, underlining the enduring strength of India's largest retail franchise, while talking about the full year’s performance.”

She added, “The most significant shift this year was structural. Hyper-local commerce orders grew more than fourfold Y-o-Y. We operate India's widest hyper-local delivery network across grocery, electronics and fashion, powered by 3,100 plus stores across over 1,200 cities and 5,100 plus pin codes. This is a uniquely Indian platform, built on a uniquely Reliance scale-advantage.”

For FY27, she said the focus is on converting its reach into deeper customer value -- through artificial intelligence (AI)-embedded merchandising, sharper pricing architecture, and disciplined execution. “The balance sheet is strong and our leadership across categories is widening. We are building Reliance Retail for a decade of sustainable, profitable growth,” she said. Reliance Retail’s Ebidta from operations increased 2.8 per cent to ₹6,690 crore. The country’s largest retailer’s revenue from operations came in at ₹87,344 crore, up 11.1 per cent Y-o-Y, while its gross revenue was up 10.8 per cent to ₹98,232 crore. Sequentially, growth in revenue from operations and net profit was largely flat. It closed FY26 with revenue from operations at ₹3.27 trillion.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries, said in a statement, “Reliance Retail delivered steady growth through the year. I am confident that Reliance Retail’s deep omnichannel presence and its strong understanding of the Indian consumer will continue to underpin sustained growth. The consumer products vertical, now operating within an independent and focused organisational structure, is gaining meaningful traction with an expanding portfolio of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands. India's consumption story has many years of growth ahead of it, and our businesses are built to be at the centre of this opportunity.” During the quarter, Reliance Retail opened 333 new stores taking its total store count to 20,160 with a total area of 78.3 million square feet.

In the quarter ended March, its finance cost was down 22.8 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹525 crore. Reliance Consumer Products reported a gross revenue of ₹7,350 crore in the January-March quarter, growing 2.2 times. In FY26, its gross revenue also grew two times to ₹22,000 crore. “Campa brand has achieved ₹4,700 crore plus gross sales in FY26 making it India’s 4th largest carbonated soft drinks brand with double digit market share in key markets,” the company said in its investor presentation. International presence has now expanded to over 40 countries through exports and franchise sales, the company added.