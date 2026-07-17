RIL Q1 results: Revenue jumps 27% to breach ₹3 trillion for the first time

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), India’s most valuable company, reported better-than-expected earnings for the April-June quarter (Q1FY27), driven by stronger revenue and margins in its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) and digital services businesses. Revenue, Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation), and net profit all exceeded consensus estimates.

The oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate posted consolidated net profit attributable to owners of ₹20,946 crore in Q1FY27, down 22.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹26,994 crore. The decline reflected a high base, as the year-ago quarter included a one-time gain of ₹8,924 crore from the sale of listed investments. Excluding other and non-recurring income, consolidated profit before tax rose 9.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹24,080 crore from ₹22,027 crore.

Consolidated net sales increased 27 per cent to a record ₹3.09 trillion in Q1FY27, compared with ₹2.44 trillion a year earlier; the figure was ₹2.94 trillion in the preceding quarter. According to Bloomberg, analysts had expected consolidated net profit of ₹19,823 crore and revenue of ₹3 trillion for the quarter. “Reliance has made a steady start to FY27, with all businesses delivering strong operating performance. Our diverse business portfolio has once again demonstrated its resilience in a quarter which witnessed continuing geopolitical tensions and volatile commodity markets,” Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said. “The start to FY27 gives me reason to be optimistic about the year ahead as we move forward with phased commissioning of new energy projects and unlock value through the Jio IPO,” he said in a company statement.

The promoter group increased its holding in Reliance Industries by nearly 0.5 percentage point during the June quarter through open-market purchases, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the company. Regulatory filings showed promoter and promoter group shareholding rose to 50.48 per cent at the end of June from about 50 per cent three months earlier. Reported Ebitda fell 6.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹54,067 crore from ₹58,024 crore, but rose 11.3 per cent sequentially from ₹48,588 crore. Core Ebitda, excluding other and non-recurring income, increased 10.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹47,517 crore from ₹42,905 crore and was also above the Bloomberg consensus estimate of ₹46,650 crore.

Core Ebitda margins, however, contracted as operating and manufacturing costs rose. The margin declined to 15.25 per cent of net sales from 17.61 per cent a year earlier, although it improved from 15.01 per cent in the March quarter. Consolidated operating expenses climbed 30.5 per cent Y-o-Y, led by higher raw material costs and purchases of finished goods or stock-in-trade. Earnings were also weighed down by higher finance costs and depreciation following the capitalisation of 5G assets at Reliance Jio. Interest expenses rose 18.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹8,337 crore from ₹7,036 crore, while depreciation increased 9.1 per cent to ₹15,100 crore from ₹13,842 crore.

The O2C business reported a 13.2 per cent Y-o-Y rise in segment Ebit (earnings before interest and taxes) to ₹14,170 crore from ₹12,521 crore. Segment revenue jumped 30.4 per cent to about ₹2.02 trillion, driven by higher prices of refined petroleum products, petrochemicals and synthetic fibres. The oil and gas business posted a 9.6 per cent increase in segment profit to ₹3,888 crore from ₹3,546 crore, while revenue rose 3.2 per cent to ₹6,298 crore from ₹6,103 crore. “The O2C business delivered strong performance during the quarter, supported by all-time high middle distillate cracks and improved downstream petrochemical deltas. This was achieved despite a challenging global energy market backdrop with disrupted supply chains. Our teams navigated this difficult environment with operational agility and ensured adequate availability of essential fuels and materials in the domestic markets,” Ambani said.

Among the consumer-facing businesses, Jio Platforms contributed strongly to consolidated earnings. Net profit rose 9.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,764 crore from ₹7,110 crore, although it declined 2.2 per cent sequentially from ₹7,935 crore. Jio Platforms recently filed draft documents for an initial public offering that could become India’s largest listing by market capitalisation. Revenue rose 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹45,961 crore. Average revenue per user (ARPU) increased 3.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹208.8, supported by an improved subscriber mix and seasonal factors, partly offset by promotional offers for fixed broadband customers, the company said. Reliance Jio ended June with 533.3 million subscribers, including 285 million 5G users, accounting for more than 54 per cent of its customer base. It added 8.9 million subscribers during the quarter.

RIL’s retail subsidiary, Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) reported a 14.1 per cent Y-o-Y fall in net profit at ₹2,805 crore in Q1FY27. Ebitda from operations was down 1.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,935 crore. In Q1, its finance cost was up 34 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹793 crore. The country’s largest retailer’s revenue from operations came in at ₹79,745 crore, up 8.2 per cent on-year, while its gross revenue was up 7.4 per cent to ₹90,408 crore. Its gross revenue (adjusted for demerger of Consumer Brands business) was up 11.6 per cent Y-o-Y with double digit underlying growth across grocery, fashion & lifestyle and consumer electronics consumption baskets, the company said in its statement.