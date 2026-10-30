RIL Q2 profit jumps 40% on refining, digital gains; revenue hits record

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday reported a 40.6 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 25,548 crore for September quarter of FY27, as stronger refining margins and growth in its digital business offset relatively subdued performance in retail.

The oil-to-telecom-and-retail conglomerate had posted a net profit of Rs 18,165 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Earnings per share rose to Rs 18.88 from Rs 13.42, according to a stock exchange filing. ALSO READ: Jio posts about 14% profit rise in first results since blockbuster debut The oil-to-telecom-and-retail conglomerate had posted a net profit of Rs 18,165 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.Earnings per share rose to Rs 18.88 from Rs 13.42, according to a stock exchange filing.

Profit also increased sequentially from Rs 20,946 crore in April-June period of FY27.

Revenue from operations surged 28 per cent year-on-year to a record Rs 3.38 lakh crore, reflecting higher contributions across its businesses.