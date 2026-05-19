RITES Ltd Q4 FY26 results: Net profit declines 2% to ₹130 crore
RITES Ltd, an infrastructure, consultancy and engineering firm, on Tuesday reported a 2 per cent drop in net profit at Rs 129.97 crore for March quarter FY26 impacted by higher expenses.Press Trust of India New Delhi
RITES Ltd, an infrastructure, consultancy and engineering firm, on Tuesday reported a 2 per cent drop in net profit at ₹129.97 crore for March quarter FY26 impacted by higher expenses.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹132.71 crore for the year-ago period.
However, income during the January-March period rose to ₹799.21 crore over ₹625.81 crore in the year-ago period, RITES said in a filing to BSE.
Expenses too increased to ₹617.50 crore from ₹434.76 crore.
The board has recommended final dividend of ₹2.75 per share for financial year 2025-26, subject to approval by shareholders.
The company is into various segments including railways, metros, tunnels, bridge, urban engineering, sustainability and green mobility, airports and institutional buildings.
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