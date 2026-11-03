Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Samhi Hospitality Q2 net profit falls 59% to ₹41 cr despite revenue rise

Samhi Hospitality Q2 net profit falls 59% to ₹41 cr despite revenue rise

Samhi Hospitality reported a 15 per cent rise in Q2FY27 revenue to ₹338.07 crore, while occupancy improved to 78.6 per cent and RevPAR grew 14.3 per cent year-on-year

HOTELS
SAMHI Hospitality reported a 59% year-on-year decline in Q2FY27 net profit despite a 15% rise in revenue from operations. (representative image)
Hemlata Samant Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2026 | 10:38 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Samhi Hospitality Limited on Tuesday reported a net profit of ₹41.07 crore, down about 59 per cent year-on-year (YoY) for the July-September quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27), compared with ₹99.79 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
 
In consolidated terms, the company’s revenue from operations rose 15 per cent to ₹338.07 crore in Q2FY27 from ₹292.9 crore in the same period a year earlier (Q2FY26). Total income increased to ₹342.6 crore from ₹296.3 crore a year earlier.
 
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased nearly 12 per cent to ₹123.7 crore for Q2FY27 from ₹110.4 crore in the same quarter last year, according to the quarterly results announced by the company.
 
The occupancy level stood at 78.6 per cent, up from 75.0 per cent in Q2FY26, while revenue per available room (RevPAR) grew by over 14.3 per cent YoY, led by over 9.2 per cent growth in average room rate (ARR), despite geopolitical headwinds.
 
For the first six months of FY27, the hospitality player reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹643.28 crore, up 13.8 per cent from ₹565.19 crore in the corresponding period last year.
 
However, consolidated net profit for the April-September period declined to ₹66 crore from ₹119.01 crore a year earlier.
 
The company reported earnings before finance costs, depreciation, amortisation, exceptional items and tax of ₹225.89 crore for the first half, compared with ₹216.08 crore in the year-ago period.
 
In addition, the company expects H2FY27 to be operationally stronger, with incremental Ebitda expected to translate into free cash flow and interest outflows remaining stable.
 
The company currently has 4,899 operational rooms, with plans for the addition or renovation of 1,669 rooms through a combination of expansion and new openings to aid revenue growth across the midscale, upper-midscale, upper-upscale and leisure segments, taking the total to 6,568 rooms.
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SBI Q2 net profit rises 14% to ₹23,038 crore on healthy NII growth

Emcure Pharma Q2FY27 net profit rises 34% to ₹325.5 crore, revenue up 24%

Nalco posts best-ever half-yearly results as net profit rises 54% in H1FY27

Pfizer Q2 results: Net profit rises 65.7% to ₹313 cr, income at ₹774 cr

Zydus Wellness Q2 results: Net profit at ₹5.1 cr, revenue up at ₹1,126 cr

Topics :Hospitality industryQ2 resultsprofit margins

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to WatchAndhra Pradesh School HolidayDelhi AQI TodayCyclone MurasuSensex Todaysbi bank quarterly resultsBosch Share PriceGold Silver Price

First Published: Nov 03 2026 | 10:38 PM IST

Next Story