Samhi Hospitality Q2 net profit falls 59% to ₹41 cr despite revenue rise

Samhi Hospitality Limited on Tuesday reported a net profit of ₹41.07 crore, down about 59 per cent year-on-year (YoY) for the July-September quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27), compared with ₹99.79 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

In consolidated terms, the company’s revenue from operations rose 15 per cent to ₹338.07 crore in Q2FY27 from ₹292.9 crore in the same period a year earlier (Q2FY26). Total income increased to ₹342.6 crore from ₹296.3 crore a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased nearly 12 per cent to ₹123.7 crore for Q2FY27 from ₹110.4 crore in the same quarter last year, according to the quarterly results announced by the company.

The occupancy level stood at 78.6 per cent, up from 75.0 per cent in Q2FY26, while revenue per available room (RevPAR) grew by over 14.3 per cent YoY, led by over 9.2 per cent growth in average room rate (ARR), despite geopolitical headwinds. For the first six months of FY27, the hospitality player reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹643.28 crore, up 13.8 per cent from ₹565.19 crore in the corresponding period last year. However, consolidated net profit for the April-September period declined to ₹66 crore from ₹119.01 crore a year earlier. The company reported earnings before finance costs, depreciation, amortisation, exceptional items and tax of ₹225.89 crore for the first half, compared with ₹216.08 crore in the year-ago period.