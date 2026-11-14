Sammaan Capital Q2 FY27 results: Net profit rises 1.25% to ₹312 crore

Non-bank lender Sammaan Capital on Saturday reported a 1.25 per cent increase in its September quarter net profit to ₹312.34 crore compared to ₹308.47 crore in the same quarter of last year.

The company had reported a net profit of ₹243.30 crore in the preceding June quarter.

Its total income declined to ₹1,850.85 crore in the reporting quarter from ₹2,260.52 crore in the year-ago period, which included a decline in the core interest income to ₹1,161.26 crore from ₹1,449.02 crore.

Total expenses also declined to ₹1,426.28 crore from ₹1,835.49 crore in the year-ago period, as per a regulatory filing.

Assets under management grew by 5 per cent to ₹59,188 crore as of end-June 2026, driven by a 62 per cent jump in disbursements to ₹6,278 crore. It aims to increase AUM to ₹70,000 crore by March 2027.

The company added more branches during the quarter to take its overall network to 245 as of September 30, and is aiming to take the same to 270 by end of the fiscal, as per an official statement. From a product perspective, it is transitioning from being a portfolio buyer in the personal loan category to originating personal loans, and is also launching business loans. The company is also aiming for a soft launch of the gold loan business by December and a commercial launch by end-March 2027, the statement said. It has hired 1,123 people in April-September 2026 to take its manpower to 4,552 as of the quarter-end, and another 251 are pending joinees who have accepted offers but are yet to come over.