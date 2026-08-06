Samvardhana Motherson Q1 result: Net profit down 31.2% at ₹1,075.66 cr

Auto components maker Samvardhana Motherson International on Thursday reported a 31.2 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,075.66 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2026, impacted by higher material costs.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,561.56 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SMIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at Rs 35,243.77 crore as against Rs 34,309.31 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 33,964.73 crore as compared to Rs 32,355.72 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.