Sapphire Foods Q1 results: Net profit at ₹14.04 crore, revenue climbs 15%

Pizza Hut and KFC operator Sapphire Foods India swung to a quarterly profit on Friday, as ​fast-food restaurants lured more consumers with discounts, ​sending its shares up 2% in afternoon trading.

Sapphire, ‌a franchisee for U.S.-based Yum Brands, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹14.04 crore ($1.46 million) for the April-June quarter, compared to a consolidated net loss of ₹1.8 crore a year earlier.

In the March quarter, its loss was ₹12.61 crore.

Large restaurant chains have launched items at lower prices and offered discounts as they face increasing competition from newer rivals such as ‌California Burrito, Wow Momo and Blue Tokai Coffee.