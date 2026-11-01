Sarda Energy & Minerals has reported a 2.2 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹320 crore, mainly impacted by lower revenues.

It clocked ₹328 crore profit after tax (PAT) in the second quarter of the preceding 2025-26 financial year, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

In July-September, the company's total income reduced by 5.7 per cent to ₹1,505 crore from ₹1,596 crore a year ago.

In Q2 FY2, the company's EBITDA also fell 2.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹564 crore from ₹580 crore in July-September of FY26.

However, in April-September, its PAT grew 4.5 per cent to ₹799 crore from ₹764 crore in the year-ago period.