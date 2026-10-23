SBI Card Q2 profit rises 75% to ₹778 crore as asset quality improves

SBI Cards and Payment Services reported a rise in second-quarter profit on Friday, helped by an improvement in asset quality and a drop in provisions.

The credit card firm, a unit of State Bank of India, said its profit after tax rose to Rs 778 crore ($81.9 million) for the quarter ended September 30, from Rs 445 crore a year earlier.

The company has steadily tightened credit underwriting over the last few quarters to tackle asset quality stress and higher delinquencies in credit cards.

As a result, SBI Card's asset quality improved, with gross non-performing assets at 1.90% as of September-end, down 14 basis points from three months earlier.