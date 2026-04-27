SBI Card Q4 net profit rises 14% to ₹609 cr, total income at ₹5,187 cr

SBI Card on Monday reported 14 per cent rise in profit to ₹609 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026.

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd (SBI Card) had earned a profit of ₹534 crore a year ago.

Total income improved to ₹5,187 crore from ₹4,832 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing by the company promoted by SBI said.

However, interest income declined to ₹2,382 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹2,415 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

During the quarter, gross non-performing assets moderated to 2.41 per cent of gross advances against 3.08 per cent as of March 31, 2025.

Net non-performing assets too declined to 1.04 per cent as compared to 1.46 per cent. As a result, impairment losses and bad debts eased to ₹1,097 crore from ₹1,245 crore a year ago. For the full fiscal 2025-26, profit increased 13 per cent to ₹2,167 crore from ₹1,916 crore a year ago. Total income increased to ₹20,708 crore from ₹18,637 crore. The size of the company's balance sheet as of March 31, 2026, was ₹66,328 crore against ₹65,546 crore a year ago. SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd (SBI Card) had earned a profit of ₹534 crore a year ago.

Total income improved to ₹5,187 crore from ₹4,832 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing by the company promoted by SBI said. However, interest income declined to ₹2,382 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹2,415 crore in the same quarter a year ago. During the quarter, gross non-performing assets moderated to 2.41 per cent of gross advances against 3.08 per cent as of March 31, 2025. Net non-performing assets too declined to 1.04 per cent as compared to 1.46 per cent. As a result, impairment losses and bad debts eased to ₹1,097 crore from ₹1,245 crore a year ago. For the full fiscal 2025-26, profit increased 13 per cent to ₹2,167 crore from ₹1,916 crore a year ago. Total income increased to ₹20,708 crore from ₹18,637 crore.