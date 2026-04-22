SBI Life Q4 net profit slips 1.1% to ₹804 cr; premium income rises 16%

SBI Life Insurance’s net profit slipped 1.09 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹804.6 crore in the January-March quarter of FY26 (Q4 FY26) from ₹813.5 crore in Q4 FY25.

The insurer's net premium income rose 16 per cent YoY to ₹27,684 crore in the quarter, compared to ₹23,860.7 crore in Q4 FY25. The annualised premium equivalent (APE) of SBI Life rose by 5.50 per cent YoY to ₹5,750 crore. APE is the sum of annualised first-year regular premiums plus 10 per cent weighted single premiums.

The measure of profitability for life insurers — value of new business (VNB) — dropped to ₹1,630 crore as against ₹1,670 crore in Q4 FY25. The VNB margin was at 28.35 per cent as against 30.6 per cent.

Overall expenses rose by 25.42 per cent to ₹2,527 crore. Net commission was up by 10.6 per cent to ₹859.1 crore compared to ₹776.8 crore. According to Amit Jhingran, managing director and chief executive officer, SBI Life Insurance, the life insurance industry witnessed improved momentum during FY26, supported by recent regulatory measures and a gradual shift in customer preference towards protection-oriented products. The exemption of GST on individual policies enhanced affordability and supported demand during the period. “…the Company’s product mix reflected evolving customer preferences, with balanced contributions from ULIPs, participating and non-participating savings products, while the Par and retail protection segments recorded strong year-on-year premium growth. The Company reported stable value of new business (VNB) margins along with steady VNB growth during FY26,” he said.