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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / SBI Q1 results: Net profit rises 10.2% to ₹21,121 cr, income at ₹1.43 trn

SBI Q1 results: Net profit rises 10.2% to ₹21,121 cr, income at ₹1.43 trn

Total income rose to ₹1.43 trillion from ₹1.35 trillion a year ago, while total expenditure was up at ₹1.10 trillion from ₹1.04 trillion

State Bank of India (SBI)
The SBI scrip was trading 2.13 per cent up at ₹1,108 on the BSE
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 2:29 PM IST
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The country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday posted 13.73 per cent rise in its June quarter consolidated net profit at ₹24,113 crore.

The bank had logged a net profit of ₹21,201.47 crore in the year-ago period and ₹19,642.87 crore in the preceding March quarter.

On a standalone basis, the bank's net profit grew 10.23 per cent on-year to ₹21,121.22 crore as against ₹19,160.44 crore in April-June 2025, a regulatory filing said.

Total income rose to ₹1.43 trillion from ₹1.35 trillion a year ago, while total expenditure was up at ₹1.10 trillion from ₹1.04 trillion.

Provisions for non-performing assets reduced to ₹3,359 crore in June quarter from ₹4,934 crore a year ago, but were higher than ₹3,140 crore in the quarter-ago period.

Gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.47 per cent as on June 30, 2026 from 1.49 per cent at March-end and 1.83 per cent a year ago.

The bank's overall capital adequacy ratio stood at 15.67 per cent as on June 30, including the core buffer of 12.89 per cent.

The SBI scrip was trading 2.13 per cent up at ₹1,108 on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Q1 resultssbi

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 2:29 PM IST

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