SBI Q1 results: Net profit rises 10.2% to ₹21,121 cr, income at ₹1.43 trn

The country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday posted 13.73 per cent rise in its June quarter consolidated net profit at ₹24,113 crore.

The bank had logged a net profit of ₹21,201.47 crore in the year-ago period and ₹19,642.87 crore in the preceding March quarter.

On a standalone basis, the bank's net profit grew 10.23 per cent on-year to ₹21,121.22 crore as against ₹19,160.44 crore in April-June 2025, a regulatory filing said.

Total income rose to ₹1.43 trillion from ₹1.35 trillion a year ago, while total expenditure was up at ₹1.10 trillion from ₹1.04 trillion.

Provisions for non-performing assets reduced to ₹3,359 crore in June quarter from ₹4,934 crore a year ago, but were higher than ₹3,140 crore in the quarter-ago period.