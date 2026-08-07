SBI net profit rises 10% to ₹21,121 crore in Q1 on strong loan growth

Aided by robust loan growth, State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, on Friday reported a 10.23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to ₹21,121 crore for the April-June quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27), beating consensus estimates.

SBI Chairman C S Setty said the bank was confident of mobilising $10 billion through foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR (B), deposits under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) concessional swap scheme.

The bank’s net interest income (NII) rose 14.41 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹46,992 crore in Q1, due to an 18.63 per cent overall loan growth Y-o-Y.

Net interest margin (NIM) moderated to 2.86 per cent in Q1FY27, from 2.89 per cent in the year-ago period, though domestic NIM improved 7 basis points sequentially to 3 per cent. SBI has guided for a 3 per cent margin for the current financial year.

Non-interest income fell 9.07 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹15,923 crore in Q1FY27 because of a dip in treasury and forex income. Forex and derivatives income plunged 69.57 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹497 crore, while profit on sale of investments dropped 32 per cent Y-o-Y to₹4,319 crore. Setty said forex and derivatives income fell on the back of the RBI’s directive to banks, issued in March, to maintain their net open position in rupee (NOP-INR) in the onshore deliverable market within $100 million at the end of each business day. “There has definitely been an impact of the NOP limits. Derivative positions are being used less frequently, and the size of positions taken has also come down,” he said.

Fee income, however, grew 20.83 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹9,476 crore, led by a 59.51 per cent jump in loan processing charges and a 50.34 per cent rise in commission on government business. The cost-to-income ratio improved to 46.71 per cent from 47.71 per cent a year earlier. Setty said the improvement stemmed from a combination of stronger fee-based and other income, along with cost moderation, noting that the growth in overheads had been kept below 10 per cent every quarter. He said the sharp sequential improvement in the cost-to-income ratio partly reflected a high base in Q4, when the bank had booked a large quantum of overheads. The bank is now working to spread such costs more evenly across the first three quarters to avoid a similar bump in Q4 going forward. He reiterated that the bank remains focused on keeping the cost-to-income ratio below 50 per cent.

The strong growth in loans was led by RAM (retail, agriculture, and micro, small and medium enterprises) advances, which grew 18.2 per cent. Retail loans grew 15.2 per cent and home loan growth was 12.8 per cent. Corporate advances rose 18.05 per cent, though they moderated marginally on a sequential basis. Total deposits rose 9.73 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹60 trillion, while current and savings account (Casa) deposits grew 9.3 per cent. The share of Casa in total deposits remained almost steady at 39.24 per cent. On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declined to ₹74,272 crore as of June 2026 from ₹78,040 crore a year earlier. In percentage terms, the GNPA ratio improved to 1.47 per cent from 1.83 per cent a year ago. The net NPA ratio improved to 0.38 per cent from 0.47 per cent. The provision coverage ratio (PCR) stood at 74.20 per cent, against 74.49 per cent a year earlier excluding.

Credit cost improved to 0.27 per cent from 0.47 per cent in the year-ago period, while the slippage ratio eased to 0.57 per cent from 0.75 per cent. On FCNR(B) deposits, Setty said the bank does not have a formal mobilisation target. “We have mobilised almost $6 billion so far, but the traction indicates that we should be able to mobilise around $10 billion,” he said. He said the bank helps non-resident Indian (NRI) customers leverage their FCNR(B) deposits largely through its own branches, particularly its branch in GIFT City. “We also have a standby letter of credit (SBLC) product, but it is not widely used at this point,” he said.